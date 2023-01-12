ARMSTRONG — After losing two straight games, the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team came back in a big way on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils beat Armstrong-Potomac 72-21 in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Ayden Ingram had 23 points to lead BHRA, while Hayden Rice and Brett Meidel each had 19 points.
Kollin Asbury had 13 points, while Cain Buhr added five points.
The Blue Devils will face Lexington on Friday, while the Trojans will play Salt Fork at the Vermilion County Tournament on Saturday.
Hoopeston Area 45, Schlarman 37
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area boys basketball team was able to turn away Schlarman Academy on Tuesday.
Anthony Zamora had 15 points for the Cornjerkers, while Owen Root had 13 and Kendrick Sigrill added nine.
Jerry Reed had 22 points to lead all scorers for the Hilltoppers, while Jerrius Atkinson and CL Dye each had five points.
The Conrjerkers will play Urbana University on Friday while Schlarman will play North Vermillion on Saturday.
Salt Fork 54, Cissna Park 30
CATLIN — The Salt Fork boys basketball team had a team effort as they beat Cissna Park 54-30 on Tuesday.
Blake Norton had 15 points to lead the Storm, who had a 33-19 halftime lead, while Garrett Taylor had 12, Jameson Remole and Blake Hettmansberger each had nine and Evan Webb added six.
The Storm will face Armstrong-Potomac on Saturday at the Vermilion County Tournament.
Geo-RF 49, Watseka 35
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm boys basketball team built a big halftime lead and went on to beat Watseka 49-35 on Tuesday.
JJ Hall led the Buffaloes with 17 points, while Cameron Steinbaugh had 12 points, Aaron Maquet had eight and A'Jhon Watson added six.
The Buffaloes will play Hoopeston Area on Saturday.
Milford 73, Oakwood 55
MILFORD — The Oakwood boys basketball team fell behind early and did not catch up in a 73-55 loss to Milford.
Dalton Hobick had 16 points to lea the Comets, who were down 24-8 after the first quarter, while Tanner Pichon had 15 and Brody Taflinger had 11 points.
Adin Portwood had 31 points to lead all scorers for the Bearcats, while Gavin Schunke had 18 points and Sawyer Laffoon added 15.
The Comets will start play at the Vermilion County Tournament on Saturday against Westville.
Iroquois West 45, Westville 35
WESTVILLE — The Westville boys basketball team lost 45-35 at home to Iroquois West on Tuesday.
Drew Wichtowski had 18 points for the Tigers, while Landon Haurez had nine and Zack Russell added five.
The Tigers will start play at the Vermilion County Tournament on Saturday against Oakwood.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fountain Central 30, Covington 22
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls basketball team was able to get past Covington 30-22 on Tuesday.
Kaylee Spragg had eight and Brailey Hoagland added seven for the Mustangs. Kali Pettit had nine points and seven rebounds for the Trojans, while Sydni Crain added seven points.
The Mustangs will host Tri-County today, while the Trojans will play Parke Heritage today.
Attica 30, North Vermillion 27
ATTICA, Ind. — The North Vermillion girls basketball team hit the road on Tuesday and lost to Attica 30-27.
Cadence Dunham had six points for the Falcons, while Callie Naylor, Braxtyn Dunham and Olivia Pearman each had five points.
Adyson Goodwin had 17 points to lead the Red Ramblers, while Aleah Cruz had six and McKenna Massey added five.
The Falcons will return home today to play Shakamak.
PREP WRESTLING
N. Vermillion 52, S. Putnam 30
KENTLAND, Ind. — The North Vermillion wrestling team was able to beat South Putnam 52-30.
Andrew Botner (145), Bradley Cope (152), Ian Griffin (182) and Aiden Hinchee (220) won by pin for the Falcons, while Wyatt Walters (126) won by decision and Aleyah Ross (106), Shawn Martin (113), Aden Rangel (120) and Landen Baker (170) won by forfeit.
The Falcons will take part at the Wabash River Conference meet on Saturday at Parke Heritage.
Southmont 55, Fountain Central 15
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central wrestling team lost 55-15 on the road against Southmont.
Dallas Simmons (120 pounds) and Waylon Frazee (132) won by pin for the Mustangs, while Ely Thompson won by decision.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DACC 80, Kankakee 66
DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College men's basketball team had the lead throughout and was able to beat Kankakee Community College 80-66 on Tuesday.
Ramalle Arnold had a game-high 28 points with eight rebounds for the Jaguars, while Stephen Atkinson had 13 points, Terrence Ringo had 11 points, Kendall Taylor had nine points and Tyshay Epps had six pints with four assists.
The Jaguars will play Illinois Central Community College on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.