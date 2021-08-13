DANVILLE — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys was able to beat out four teams at Turtle Run Golf Course on Friday.
The Blue Devils beat out Oakwood, Hoopeston Area and Milford.
Leighton Meeker led BHRA with a 46 to take medalist honors, while Nick Garmon had a 47, Ayden Golden added a 53 and Jordan Johnson and Cooper Carpenter each had a 57.
Oakwood was second with Case Kopacz and Kyle McFarland each had a 47, while Mason Gardner had a 53 and Nate Stewart added a 67.
Hoopeston Area took third with Ben Brown shooting a 47, while Payton Armstrong had a 53, Nick Hofer had a 57, and Kayden Wallace scored a 58.
Salym Estes led Milford with a 54, while Adin Portwood had a 58 and RJ Mann and Jace Boyer each had a 60.
The Blue Devils are 3-0 and will go to the Urbana Invitational on Monday.
SPHL HOCKEY
Bobcats name new coach
DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Bobcats made a necessary change on Thursday.
With Brent Hughes still under strict international travel restrictions, the Bobcats made the move to tap Mike Watt as head coach for their inaugural season.
“I’m very excited and honored to lead Vermilion County,” said Watt. “I’m very grateful to Ellen Tully for providing this opportunity to me and all of the effort that she has put forth to secure the franchise. She has done an excellent job in giving the key resources to make the organization a premiere destination for players.”
Watt spent five season in the NHL, playing 157 games with the Edmonton Oilers, New York Islanders, Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes. He had 15 goals and 26 assists.
Since retiring from playing, Watt has become an accomplished coach at the junior level, serving as head coach of the USHL’s Central Illinois Flying Aces and assistant coach of the USHL’s Bloomington Thunder.
“Coming from the USHL, I know that development is a key necessity in hockey,” Watt explained. “The SPHL will be a stepping stone for many players to create their next path in life, and our organization is certainly set up to help them in that process. My expectation is to make a positive impact in the community, on and off the ice.”
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
West named director of recruiting
CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois football team has added Taylor West as director of on-campus recruiting.
West will work with the Illini recruiting and operations staffs as well as handle administrative and scheduling duties for head coach Bret Bielema.
West spent the summer of 2021 as the director of on-campus recruiting at Eastern Kentucky before making the move to Champaign. She previously served as a compliance and football recruiting graduate assistant at Missouri State from August 2019 to May 2021.
At Missouri State, West served assisted the recruiting coordinator with day-to-day operations, schedules and itineraries. She also assisted with the planning and execution of on-campus and virtual recruiting visits. West provided creative direction for social media campaigns and supervised projects with graphic design interns. She assisted the director for compliance by evaluating recruits' transcripts and making academic recommendations according to NCAA eligibility requirements, tracking student-athlete academic progress, and certifying athletic eligibility prior to each term.
From June 2018 to January 2019, West was a recruiting operations intern at Stanford. She assisted with hosting camps, women's clinics, junior days and unofficial/official visits.
West has also served as the men's and women's cross country and track and field manager and an equipment summer intern at Iowa.
West earned a bachelor's degree in sport and recreation management at the University of Iowa in 2019. She earned a master's degree in student affairs in higher education from Missouri State in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.