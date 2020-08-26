DANVILLE — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys golf team started a new era on Tuesday with a win over Champaign Centennial at Harrison Park Golf Course.
It was the first meet with new Blue Devil coach Brian Carpenter at the helm and with Rance Bryant scoring a 41 to lead the way, they were able to beat the Chargers.
Izaiah Lusk had a 45 for BHRA, while Nick Garmon carded a 46 and Owen Miller added a 50.
Oakwood third, Westville fourth in meet
DANVILLE — Oakwood took third and Westville was fourth in a meet with Watseka and Milford at Harrison Park Golf Course.
Reed Sperry led Oakwood with a 47, while Travis Goodner had a 49, Kyle McFarland had a 54 and Case Kopaw added a 57.
Kenny Clarkston hada 44 to tie for medalist honors for Westville, while Noah Crose had a 51, Ty Williamson scored a 54 and Jack Duensing added a 59.
Luke McCabe had a 47 for Milford, who was second and Jordan Schroeder hada 44 for Watseka, who would win the team title.
Seeger 3, Fountain Central 0
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Avery Cole had six kills as the Patriots beat the Mustangs 25-15, 25-10, 25-15.
Sophia Ashby had 21 assist and nine aces for Seeger, while Paige Laffoon had four kills and four aces.
The Patriots are 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the Wabash River Conference, while Fountain Central drops to 2-1 and 0-1 in the WRC.
Covington 3, West Vigo 0
COVINGTON, Ind. — Amber Cruser had 11 kills and five aces as the Trojans beat West Vigo 25-16, 25-8, 25-16.
Nai’a Pettit had nine kills for Covington, while Holly Linville had seven kills and Micah Stonecipher added six kills.
The Trojans are 3-0 and will travel to Southmont on Thursday.
