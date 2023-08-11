DANVILLE — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys golf team was able to defeat two teams at Turtle Run Golf Course on Friday.
Cooper Carpenter had medalist honors for the Blue Devils with a 42, while Tyson Smith had a 47, Jordan Johnson shot a 49 and Ayden Golden shot a 52,
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac was second with Cy Tuggle leading the way for the Cornjerkers with a 46, while Wyatt Eisenmann had a 49, Felix Cantu carded a 51 and Ethan Steiner had a 58.
Milford was third with Hixon Lafond shooting a 64 while Rowdy VickPhelps had a 69 for Oakwood, who only had three golfers.
The Blue Devils will take part in the Tiger Classic in Urbana on Monday.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Newton named to Camp list
CHAMPAIGN — The Walter Camp Foundation named Illinois linebacker Jer'Zhan Newton to its preseason watch list on Friday.
The Walter Camp Award is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football. Launched in 1967, the award is named in honor of "the father of American football," Walter Camp, who is credited with the development of plays from scrimmage and set plays, the restriction of 11 players per side, and the numerical assessment of goals and tries. The Walter Camp Award is voted on FBS head coaches and sports information directors from across the country.
Newton is the first Illini player to be named to the list. He had 62 tackles, 14.0 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, three pass breakups, 11 quarterback hurries, and two fumble recoveries in 2022.
Newton was named to the Nagurski Award watch list recently and joined some teammates who have also been placed on award watchlists: Isaiah Adams (Outland), Reggie Love III (Doak Walker), Josh McCray (Doak Walker), Keith Randolph Jr. (Nagurski, Outland), Tip Reiman (Mackey) and Isaiah Williams (Maxwell, Wuerffel).
