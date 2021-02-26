BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team continued to roll in the early part of the season on Friday with a 52-38 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
Elijah Tidwell had 20 points to lead the Blue Devils, while Brett Meidel had 14, Miachel Hackman had 10 points and Dawson Dodd had eight points.
Cale Steinbaugh had 16 pints to lead the Buffaloes, while Kaden Mingee had eight and Justice Arthur added seven.
Oakwood 56, Hoopeston Area 27
FITHIAN — Dalton Hobick had 23 points as the Comets got past the Cornjerkers.
Josh Young had 13 points for Oakwood, who had a 29-10 halftime lead, while Isaiah Ruch added 11 points.
Nick Hofer led Hoopeston Area with 16 points, while Ben Brown added four points.
Hoopeston Area 54, Oakwood 30
FITHIAN — The Hoopeston Area girls basketball team had a big start and ended up with a 54- 30 win over Oakwood on Thursday.
Ali Watson had 19 points to lead the Cornjerkers, who scored 20 points in the first quarter and had a 37-8 halftime lead. Emma Glotzbach had 11 points and Bre Crose added 10.
Karsen Rupp had six points to lead the Comets, while Aaliyah Denius had five and Tiffany Paris and Ashlynn Pinnick each had four.
The Cornjerkers will play Cissna Park on Saturday, while the Comets will play Salt Fork on Saturday.
Milford 45, Westville 35
WESTVILLE — The Westville girls basketball team saw themselves down 18-5 after the first quarter and could not recover as the Tigers lost 45-35 to Milford.
Hadley Cox had nine points for the Tigers, who was down 20-8 at halftime, while Chloe Brant had seven, Mackynzee Woodard had six and Ariel Clarkston added five.
Abby Tovey had 13 points for Milford, while Emmaleah Marshino had nine and Anna Hagan added six.
The Tigers will host Armstrong-Potomac on Monday, while the Bearcats will take on Salt Fork on Monday.
A-P 70, Chrisman 18
ARMSTRONG — Kyla Bullington had 23 points as the Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball team beat Chrisman 70-18 on Thursday.
Carlyn Crozier had 16 points for the Trojans, who had a 43-6 halftime lead, while Faith Cline had nine, Mattie Kennel had eight and Cami Saltsgaver added six.
Olivia Radke had six points for the Cardinals, while Piper Knight added four.
Notre Dame 72, Florida St. 64
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Schlarman alum Anaya Peoples had 11 points with six rebounds as the Irish beat the Seminoles on Thursday.
Maddy Westbeld had 17 for Notre Dame, while Mikayla Vaughn had 12 and Detinee Walker and Olivia Miles also added 11.
Murray State 78, Jacksonville St. 75
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Oakwood alum Katelyn Young had 20 points and seven rebounds as the Racers won on the road on Thursday.
The Racers are 14-10 and 11-8 in the OVC.
Youngstown St. 62, IPFW 59
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Schlarman alum Sierra Bell had five points, five steals and three assists but the Mastodons lost in the Horizon League Tournament.
IPFW ends the season at 1-22 overall.
Dodd strikes out 10 in defeat
FAYETTTEVILLE, Ark. — Southeast Missouri State left-hander Dylan Dodd did everything he could to lead the Redhawks past the No. 2-rated Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday.
Dodd, who is a former Commercial-News player of the year from Bismarck-Henning, finished with 10 strikeouts in six innings for SEMO, while allowing just two runs on three hits.
The Redhawks (2-2) took a 5-2 lead into the ninth inning but the Razorbacks scored three times to force extra innings and Arkansas improved to 4-0 this season when it pushed across the winning run in the 10th, claiming a 6-5 triumph.
In two starts this season for SEMO, Dodd has struck out 18 batters in 12 innings and the senior left-hander has allowed just three runs on six hits.
Wilson sets personal best
GENEVA, Ohio — Michigan sophomore Ameia Wilson, a former standout at Danville High, set a personal best of 5.77 meters or 18 feet, 11.25 inches in the long jump at the Big Ten Conference indoor meet on Thursday.
Wilson came up just short of placing for the Wolverines as her jump was good enough for ninth-place and the top-eight medal. It’s the second straight year that Wilson has taken ninth in the Big Ten indoor championships.
The meet continues on Friday and Saturday at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
Hall, Davis boost Illini
GENEVA, Ohio — Former Vermilion County standouts Phillip Hall of Danville and Jon Davis of Oakwood helped the University of Illinois distance medley relay team take 2nd on Thursday at the Big Ten Conference indoor track championship at the Spire Institute.
Hall had the third leg, the 800 meters, for the Fighting Illini, while Davis ran anchor, handling the 1,600 meters.
Illinois finished with a time of 9 minutes, 36.55 seconds, just barely being edged out by the Wisconsin team, whose time of 9:36.49.
The Illini are in fifth place with 18 points after the first day of competition. The Big Ten indoor championships continue on Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.