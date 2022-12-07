BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team cruised to an 85-22 win over Cissna Park on Tuesday.
Brett Meidel had 25 points to lead the Blue Devils, while Hayden Rice had 17, Ayden Ingram had 14, Ethan Dubois, Caden Kelemenic and Owen Miller each had six points and Micah Stanford and Anderson Thomas each had five points.
The Blue Devils will host Oakwood on Dec. 13.
Salt Fork 53, Judah Christian 30
CATLIN — The Salt Fork boys basketball team jumped out to a big lead and would go on to beat Champaign Judah Christian 53-30 on Tuesday.
Blake Norton had 11 to lead the Storm, while Gavin Chew and Garrett Taylor each had 10 and Ty Smoot and Jameson Remole each added nine.
The Storm will take on Villa Grove on Friday.
St. Thomas More 50, Oakwood 40
CHAMPAIGN — The Comets had an early 11-9 first quarter lead, but could not hold on against the Sabers on Tuesday.
Dalton Hobick had 13 points to lead Oakwood, while Brody Taflinger had 11 and Tanner Pichon added 10 points.
St. Joseph-Ogden 88, Hoopeston Area 41
ST. JOSEPH — The Hoopeston Area boys basketball team lost to St. Joseph-Ogden 88-41 on Tuesday in non-conference action.
Anthony Zamora and Wyatt Eisenmann each had nine points to lead the Cornjerkers with Eisenmann getting six rebounds, Kendrick Sigerill had eight points, Owen Root had seven points and Trenton Montez added six.
The Cornjerkers will try to regroup on Friday against Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
A-P 37, Oakwood 23
ARMSTRONG — The Trojans had a 16-0 lead after the first quarter and a 24-3 halftime lead in a win over the Comets on Wednesday.
Brynn Spencer had 11 points to lead Armstrong-Potomac, while Kyla Bullington had 10, Cami Saltsgaver had seven points and Lily Jameson had six points.
Jaydah Arrowsmith had nine points to lead Oakwood, while Nikita Taylor had five and Addie Wright added four.
The Comets were coming off a 41-22 win over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Monday.
Wright had 21 points for the Comets, along with nine points in a first quarter that saw them go up 15-4 and 23-10 at halftime, while Taylor had 11 points.
Beth McMahon and Draycee Nelson each had six for the Blue Devils, while Mikayla Cox added five points.
Seeger 55, Fountain Central 34
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Seeger girls basketball team had a slow start, but the Patriots were able to beat Fountain Central 55-34 on Tuesday in Wabash River Conference action.
The game was tied at 11-11 after the first quarter, but the Patriots outscored the Mustangs 13-3 in the second and would go from there.
Aubry Cole had 20 points for Seeger, while Paige Laffoon added 13.
The Patriots will next play Riverton Parke on Thursday, while Fountain Central will play North Vermillion.
Parke Heritage 64, N. Vermillion 48
CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion girls basketball team hosted Parke Heritage on Tuesday and lost 64-48.
Braxtyn Dunham had 17 points for the Falcons, who was down 30-20 at halftime, while Olivia Pearman had 11, Tera Thompson had eight and Callie Naylor, Lauren Ellis and Savannah Pollard each had four.
The Falcons will take on Fountain Central on Thursday.
Hoopeston Area 50, Westville 37
WESTVILLE — With a 15-1 first quarter lead, the Hoopeston Area girls basketball team were able to take down Westville 50-37 on Monday.
Bre Crose had 19 points with eight points in the first quarter for the Cornjerkers, while Brylue Cox had 10, Claire Dixon and Layla Birch each had seven and Lacie Breymeyer each had six points.
Lydia Gondzur had 17 points for the Tigers, while Ariel Clarkston had 11 points.
Hoopeston Area will host Salt Fork today, while Westville will face Milford today.
PREP WRESTLING
OSF beats two teams
FITHIAN — The Oakwood/Salt Fork wrestling team beat Clifton Central and St. Joseph-Ogden in an triangular meet on Tuesday.
The Comets beat Clifton Central 50-28 as Brayden Edwards (106), Tyler Huchel (113), Jack Ajster (120), Pedro Rangel (132), Blake Barney (152), Dalton Brown (170) and Harley Grimm (182) won by pin, Reef Pacot (145) won by technical fall and Bryson Capansky (160) won by decision.
The Comets would then beat St. Joseph-Ogden 57-22. Edwards, Huchel, Julian Kincade (126), Pacot, Barney, Capansky, Brown, Grimm and Doug Myers (195) each won by pin, while Ajster won by decision.
OSF will be part of the Vandalia Triangular meet on Saturday.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DACC 73, Prairie State 70
CHICAGO HEIGHTS — Ramell Arnold had 24 points as the Jaguars held on to beat the Pioneers on Tuesday.
Stephen Atkinson had 17 points with six steals, while Damirez Merriweather had seven points and nine rebounds and Yacouba Traore also had seven.
The Jaguars will travel to Rend Lake on Sunday.
