BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball got ready for postseason action on Tuesday with a 53-39 win over Westville in the regular season finale for both teams.
Brett Meidel had 24 points for the Blue Devils, who had a 21-17 halftime lead, while Dawson Dodd and Ned Hill each had eight and Braden Sackett had six.
Bryce Burnett had 16 points, while Kameron Maddox had eight and Quentin Bina added seven.
The Blue Devils will host Hoopeston Area on Saturday in playoff action, while the Tigers will face Oakwood.
Hoopeston Area 55, Chrisman 43
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area boys basketball team beat Chrisman 55-43 to end the regular season on Tuesday.
Ben Brown had 20 points to lead the Cornjerkers, while Nick Hofer had nine and Anthony Zamora and Preston Van de Veer each had eight.
Dyas Miller had 12 points to lead the Cardinals, while Karson Lewsader and Mason Cronkhite each had 10 points.
Hoopeston Area will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Saturday in regional action.
Salt Fork 63, Schlarman 36
CATLIN — The Salt Fork boys basketball team ended the regular season on Thursday with a 63-36 win over Schlarman Academy.
Colden Earles had 21 points to lead the Storm, while Blake Norton and Garrett Taylor each had 14 points.
Jason Craig had 16 points for the Hilltoppers, while Chris Brown added six points.
The Storm will play Urbana University High on Saturday in regional action, while the Hilltoppers will play St. Thomas
Oakwood 61, LaSalette 38
FITHIAN — The Oakwood boys basketball team tuned up for playoff action with a 61-38 win over LaSalette Academy on Tuesday.
Josh Young had 19 points for the Comets, while Gaven Clouse and Dalton Hobick each had 18 points.
Steven Diester had 13 points for LaSalette Academy, who will play Tri-County on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Shiloh High School.
The Comets will host Westville on Saturday in regional action.
Salt Fork girls lose in semi
MACON — The Salt Fork girls basketball team’s season ended on Tuesday in a 37-28 loss to Moweaqua Central A&M at Macon Meridian High School.
Macie Russell had 16 points to lead the Storm, while Alexa Jamison added seven points.
Moweaqua Central A&M will face Tuscola in Thursday’s final.
