ST. JOSEPH — For one day, the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team had the attention of the area.
The No. 9-ranked Blue Devils were able to rally to upset the No. 1 rated St. Joseph-Ogden baseball team in an IHSA Class 2A regional semifinal 4-2.
For BHRA baseball coach Mark Dodd, this is the culmination of a team learning the things he has also taught with the BHRA football team.
"For us and our program, it is more of an extension of the football team mindset. I try to teach the kids how to deal with failure and how to overcome it," Dodd said. "We struggled with that in times and we have a lot of young layers, but we stayed tough when we were behind, stayed tough in tying the game and remained rock solid in getting the win. A 9 seed beating a 1 seed is a good storyline for a lot of people, but our kids showed their grit."
Down 2-0 going into the fourth, the Blue Devils loaded the bases and tied the game on a single by Owen Miller.
BHRA would take the lead in the fifth on a RBI single by Tuff Elson and a RBI single by Cruz Dubois.
"We were not stinging the ball everywhere, but we just grinded out and had some things go our way," Dodd said. "Tuff was big early and Owen miller had a big two-out single and got us the tying run. Our freshman Cruz Dubois had been great all season and got on base for us and had two hits. It was a real fun experience."
Caden Keleminic had four strikeouts and only gave up one hit to get the win for the Blue Devils. Dodd was pleased to see him keep battling after the Spartans scored their two runs on errors in the third.
"To see him come in before to see where he is now is great," Dodd said. "We have worked with the mental side. We had some bad luck and there were some high-pressure pitches in the end, but he seemed unfazed and that was great to see. When you combine his talent with a stronger mental approach, he is going to be great."
According to Dodd, it was the first time BHRA has beaten the Spartans in six years.
"I think it was 2017 in that area and Wade Edwards was a sophomore pitcher for us," Dodd said. "Wins against them are few and far between We are going to enjoy ourselves. We started the year 0-4 and we had a 9-0 loss to SJO and we have been 17-5 after that, so we are coming together at the same time."
The Blue Devils will await the winner of today's game between Oakwood and Westville in Saturday's regional title game.
"My job from now until then is to keep everyone tuned in because these two teams beat us handily during the season," Dodd said. "We are going to be the underdog again and it will take everything and everybody to get the win. That is why we love baseball because the underdog gets the win sometimes. With all of the bad things early this season, I am happy to see the kids play to their potential."
Decatur St. Teresa 8, Schlarman 2
CATLIN — The Hilltoppers' season ended as the Bulldogs scored the first six runs of the game in the first two innings of a IHSA CLass 1A regional game.
Ricky Soderstrom and Dillon Hemker each had a hit for Schlarman Academy, while Owen Jones and Chris Brown each scored a run.
A-P 12, Fisher 2
CISSNA PARK — The Trojans had 14 hits as they eliminated the Bunnies in six innings in an IHSA Class 1A Regional.
Gavin Parkerson had two hits and four RBIs for Armstrong-Potomac, while Nathan Rogers had four hits and two RBIs, Kollin Asbury had two hits and a RBI, Cole Bailey had a RBI and Colton Murphy had two hits.
Rogers, Lane Morgan and Asbury combined for 10 strikeouts on the mound for the Trojans, who will advance to
Seeger 5, Twin Lakes 3
MONTICELLO, Ind. — The Patriots scored six runs in the sixth to get the win over Twin Lakes on the road.
Christian Holland, Peyton Reynolds and Dylan Walters each had one RBI for Seeger, while Jace Ware and Landon Walker each had two hits.
The Patriots will play Attica today. Seeger beat Attica 18-1 on Tuesday.
Walters had two hits and three RBIs for the Patriots, while Gatlin Swaney had three RBIs, Luke Pluimer had two RBIs, Caleb Edwards and Ware each had three hits and an RBI, Walker had two hits and a RBI and Holland and Noah Stephen each had one RBI.
Covington 12, N. Vermillion 1
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington baseball team had 13 hits as the Trojans beat North Vermillion 12-1 in five innings on Tuesday.
Cian Moore, Karver Fye and Gage Pearman each had two hits and two RBIs for the Trojans, while Shea Springer had two RBIs, Conor Winn had two hits and a RBI and Tanner Schaffer had one RBI.
The Trojans will travel to Terre Haute North on Thursday.
PREP SOFTBALL
Teutopolis 3, Westville 1
TEUTOPOLIS — The Wooden Shoes scored two runs in the top of the 10th to eliminate the Tigers in an IHSA Class 2A regional.
Izzy Silva had three hits and the lone RBI for Westville, while Ariel Clarkston had two hits. Abby Sabalaksey had 16 strikeouts in a pitcher's duel with Teutopolis' Courtney Gibson, who had seven strikeouts.
Bloomington 4, Danville 0
BLOOMINGTON — The Danville softball team had six hits, but four errors doomed them on Tuesday in a 4-0 loss to Bloomington in Big 12 Conference action.
Kendall Ranneberger and Maya Gagnon each had two hits for the Lady Vikings, who after playing Rantoul on Wednesday, will start regional play on Monday against Rantoul again.
Covington 8, N. Vermillion 1
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington softball team had nine hits as the Trojans beat North Vermillion 8-1 for a little revenge on Tuesday.
After losing 10-9 on Monday, the Trojans scored in every inning but the fourth. Emma Holycross and Haley Holycross each had two hits for Covington, while Karma Kingery, Lauryn Kempen, Jayleigh Lague and Tyra Hammer each had one RBI.
Tera Thompson had the lone RBI for the Falcons.
F. Central 5, Bethesda Christian
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Kacey Kirkpatrick set a program record with 19 strikeouts as the Fountain Central softball team beat Bethesda Christian School 5-2 on Tuesday.
Kirkpatrick only gave up two hits and two walks to get her eighth win of the season.
Kearney Foxworthy-DeJournett had four hits, while Sami Krout had three hits and three RBIs and Jackie Weber had two hits.
The Mustangs are 11-11.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Benton Central 3, Seeger 2
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Patriots' season ended in sectional play against the Bison.
Addison Shrader won in singles for Attica, while the team of Allie Johnson and Ellen McDonald won in doubles.
The Patriots end the season at 12-3 while the Bison will take on Covington today in semifinal action. Fountain Central will play Attica in the other semifinal.
PREP GIRLS TRACK
Local athletes move on
MONTICELLO, Ind. — While there were no team titles, local track athletes were able to shine individually Tuesday in an IHSAA Sectional at Twin Lakes High School.
Seeger had the highest team score and took third with score of 90 to top team Benton Central's 130 and Tri-County's second place 109.
Hadessah Austin won the 800 (2:24.86), 1,600 (5:22.86) and 3,200 (11:50.07) meter runs for the Patriots, while Paige Laffoon was second in the high jump (1.57m) and third in the long jump (5.04m) to advance in both of those events, freshman Caleigh Purcell was third in the 3,200 (12:56) and the 3,200 relay team of Purcell, Emily Greene, Avah Watson and Austin was third at 10:40.
Fountain Central's Brailey Hoagland won the 100 (12.97) and 400 (1:00.57) races, while North Vermillion's Isabell Edney was second in the shot put (10.79m).
All of the competitors that advanced will go to regionals on May 23 at Lafayette Jefferson High School.
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
Illini advances to NCAA's
BATH, Mich. — The University of Illinois men's golf team advanced to the NCAA Championship after taking second to Georgia in the Bath Regional.
"I was proud of the guys, the way they came out today and got after it," head coach and Danville native Mike Small said. "It's disappointing that we finished the way we did. But that's secondary to advancing. That's something we're excited about."
Adrien Dumont de Chassart was tied for second overall with a score of 206, while Matthis Besard and Thommy Kuhl tied for eighth at 208, Piercen Hunt was tied at 18th at 211 and Jackson Buchanan was tied for 43rd at 218.
The Illini has advanced to the tournament the last 14 out of 15 years since 2008 and the 16th time under Small's coaching.
The Illini will travel to the Raptor Course at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. on May 26-31 for the NCAA Championship.
