CATLIN — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team rallied with four runs as the Blue Devils beat Salt Fork 6-5 on Friday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Jordan Johnson had the winning RBI with a bunt in the sixth for the Blue Devils, while Karson Stevenson had two RBIs, Tuff Elson, Chaz Dubois and Caden Keleminic each had one RBI and Cruz Dubois and Owen Miller each had two hits.
Brayden Maskel had two RBIs for the Storm, while Jameson Remole had three hits and a RBI, Pedro Rangel and Hayden Prunkard each had a RBI and Blake Norton had two hits.
Schlarman 10, Watseka 8
TILTON — The Schlarman Academy baseball team took an early 7-0 lead and held on to beat Watseka 10-8 on Friday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Jerrius Atkinson had two hits with a home run and three RBIs for the Hilltoppers, while Miles Crosby had a home run and three RBIs, Ricky Soderstrom had two hits and three RBIs and Owen Jones ahd a RBI.
Crosby had seven strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings of relief to get the win for Schlarman, who will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Monday.
Hoopeston Area 14, Cissna Park 4
HOOPESTON — The Cornjerkers poured on the offense in beating Cissna Park at home.
Mason Rush, Cole Miller and Ethan Steiner each had two hits and two RBIs for Hoopeston Area, helping pitcher Zach Huchel get to 3-0 for the season.
The Cornjerkers will play at Lexington today.
Milford 7, A-P 3
MILFORD — The Trojans had a early 2-1 lead, but the Bearcats had three runs in the fourth inning to take the lead for good.
Adin Portwood, Owen Halpin, Gavin Schunke and Payton Harwood each had one RBI for Milford, while Harwood gave up three hits on the mound with four strikeouts.
Gavin Parkerson had two hits and a solo home run for Armstrong-Potomac, while Cain Buhr had one RBI
Iroquois West 6, Geo-RF 1
GEORGETOWN — The Buffaloes took the lead in the first inning, but lost it in the third in a loss to the Raiders.
Jackson Pratt had two hits for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Cameron Steinbaugh scored the lone run.
Westville 16, N. Vermillion 0
WESTVILLE — The Westville baseball team scored seven runs in the first and nine in the second to give the Tigers a 16-0 win over North Vermillion in four innings on Thursday.
Ethan McMasters, Easton Barney and Kamden Maddox each had two hits and three RBIs for the Tigers, while Landon Haurez had two hits and two RBIs, Jonah Smith had two RBIs and Drew Wichtowski, Matthew Darling and Jace Smith each had one RBI.
Zach Russell had seven strikeouts on the mound and gave up only three hits for Westville, who will face Oakwood on Friday.
Aidan Hinchee had a double for the Falcons, while Brody Rice and Noah Scott each had a hit.
North Vermillion will play Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Saturday.
Oakwood 9, St. Thomas More 7
CHAMPAIGN — Down 4-0 after three innings, the Oakwood baseball team dug in and was able to beat St. Thomas More 9-7 on Thursday.
Travis Tiernan had a grand slam and four RBIs for Oakwood, while Josh Ruch had tow hits and a RBI and Dalton Hobick added a RBI.
Alec Harrison had three strikeouts in five innings to get the win, while Brody Taflinger and Grant Powell combined to give up only one hits in the last two innings.
Seeger 11, Covington 2
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger baseball team scored in all innings except the first in a 11-2 win over Covington on Thursday.
Luke Pluimer had a triple and three RBIs for the Patriots, while Chris Moody had two RBIs, Payton Reynolds and Landon Walker each had one RBI and Dylan Walters had two hits.
Tanner Schaeffer and Landon Hardy each had one RBI for the Trojans, while Gage Pearman and Shea Springer each had two hits.
Seeger will play Parke Heritage on Saturday, while Covington will take on Riverton Parke on Saturday.
PREP SOFTBALL
Salt Fork 4, BHRA 3
CATLIN — Alexa Jamison drove in the winning run with a double in the bottom of the ninth as the Storm beat the Blue Devils.
Kendyl Hurt had two hits and a RBI for Salt Fork, while Karlie Cain had two hits. Hurt had 15 strikeouts on the mound for the win.
Mikayla Cox had two hits for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Elli Tittle had the lone RBI.
Westville 15, Oakwood 0
OAKWOOD — Abby Sabalaksey had 12 strikeouts and pitched a no-hitter as the Tigers beat the Comets in four innings.
Laney Cook had three hits and four RBIs for Westville, while Ariel Clarkston had three RBIs, McKynze Carico had two RBIs and Tinlee Zaayer had one. Lilly Kiesel, Sabalaskey and Izzy Silva each had two hits.
The Tigers are 20-4 and 8-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will play in the Casey Round Robin
Geo-RF 7, Iroquois West 4
GEORGETOWN — The Buffaloes were down 4-0 after the first inning, but rallied to beat Iroquois West.
J'Lynn Waltz and Kaydence Kraus each had one RBI for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Peyton McComas had three hits.
Jordan Silvey had eight strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings in relief to get the win for the Buffaloes, who will play Oakwood on Monday.
Seeger 7, Covington 2
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger softball team had 12 hits as they beat Covington 7-2 on Thursday after the Patriots beat the Trojans 8-5 on Tuesday.
Haley Parrish had two hits and two RBIs for Seeger, while Macy Kerr, Rylea Wetz and Marianne Whorrall each had two hits and one RBI. Morgan Cooksey had five strikeouts in seven innings on the mound.
Alex Sutherlin had a double and the lone RBI for the Trojans, while Lauryn Kampen had a double.
Both teams will be in action Saturday as Seeger will play Parke Heritage and Covington will take on Riverton Parke.
Fountain Central 6, Attica 3
ATTICA, Ind. — After winning on Tuesday, the Fountain Central softball team completed the sweep of Attica on Thursday with a 6-3.
Kacey Kirkpatrick had eight strikeouts on the mound for the Mustangs, while Zoe Foxworthy-DeJournett continued her hit streak at 15 games and Jackie Weber had two hits.
The Mustangs are 8-8 and 6-6 in the Wabash River Conference and will play Clinton Prairie on Monday.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Greencastle 5, Fountain Central 0
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — After the match was postponed on April 20, the Fountain Central girls tennis team finished things with Greencastle on Thursday.
The Mustangs lost the match 5-0 and will try to regroup on Tuesday against South Putnam.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Houpt commits to William and Mary
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — After three years at Florida Tech, Danville native Sean Houpt announced his transfer to the College of William and Mary on Thursday.
Houpt reached over 1,000 points in his career for NCAA Division II Florida Tech after transferring from Bradley. He was named to the All-Sunshine State Conference second team after averaging 21 points, four rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.39 steals.
The Tribe, a part of the Colonial Athletic Association in NCAA Division I, was 13-20 last season.
