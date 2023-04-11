BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team saved its offense for the end on Monday.
Down 1-0 to Armstrong-Potomac, the Blue Devils scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to win 2-1 in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
The game was decided on an error on a fly ball hit by Amani Stanford, which scored Tuff Elson. Chaz Dubois had tied the game with an RBI single.
Armstrong-Potomac's lone run came off the bat of Kollin Asbury, who had 10 strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings and Lane Morgan had two hits.
The Blue Devils will face Hoopeston Area on Thursday, while the Trojans will take on Cissna Park on Friday.
Salt Fork 9, Hoopeston Area 3
CATLIN — The Storm scored six runs in the fourth to break a 2-2 tie and went on to beat the Cornjerkers.
Jameson Remole had three hits and two RBIs for Salt Fork, while Deegan Albert had two hits and two RBIs and Blake Norton and Brayden Maskel each had two RBIs.
Zach Huchel had two hits and a RBI for Hoopeston Area, while Preston VanDeVeer had a RBI.
Oakwood 11, Watseka 1
OAKWOOD — The Comets took advantage of eight Warriors' errors for a six-inning win,
Brody Marcinko had two hits for Oakwood, while Dalton Hobick and Matthew Miller each had two RBIs and Curt Vermillion and Christian Esquinca each had one RBI.
Travis Tiernan had nine strikeouts on the mound for the Comets, who will play Mahomet-Seymour on Wednesday.
Westville 16, GRFC 3
GEORGETOWN — The Tigers had 22 hits as they beat the Buffaloes.
Zach Russell had four hits with five RBIs for Westville, while Cade Schaumburg had two hits and three RBIs, Ethan McMasters had four hits and two RBIs, Matthew Daring had two hits and two RBIs, Landon Haurez had three hits and one RBI, Drew Wichtowski had two hits and a RBI and Kamden Maddox had a RBI.
Cameron Steinbaugh had two hits and a RBI for Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman and Ryley Heck had a RBI.
Seeger 8, Southmont 6
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Patriots took the lead early and held on to beat Southmont on Monday.
Christian Holland had two hits and two RBIs for Seeger, while Caleb Edwards had two RBIs, Noah Stephen and Dylan Walters each had one hits and one RBI.
The Patriots will face North Vermillion today.
S. Vermillion 19, N. Vermillion 0
CAYUGA, Ind. — The Falcons could only get three hits as they lost in the consolation game of the Banks of the Wabash on Saturday.
North Vermillion will play at Seeger today.
S. Vermillion 15, Fountain Central 0
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Mustangs could not get a hit as they lost to South Vermillion on Monday.
Fountain Central was coming off a 17-4 loss to Crawfordsville on Saturday with Kyle Slinker getting two RBIs, Owen Acton getting two hits and a RBI and Lukas Miller got a RBI.
The Mustangs will play South Vermillion again today.
PREP SOFTBALL
Westville 14, Geo-RF 0
GEORGETOWN — Abby Sabalaskey had 10 strikeouts as the Tigers beat the Buffaloes in five innings.
Lilly Kiesel had four hits with two home runs and four RBIs, while Karma Chism had four RBIs, Madison Jones had two RBIs, Izzy Silva had two hits and a RBI, Sabalaskey had a RBI and Ariel Clarkston and Mia Lane each had tow hits.
The Tigers are 11-1 and 3-0 in the VVC and will play Villa Grove on Thursday.
Paris 7, Danville 1
TILTON — The Vikings had six hits, but could not get much else against the Tigers.
KaLeah Bellik had three hits for Danville, while Maya Gagnon had two hits and a RBI.
BHRA 10, A-P 6
BISMARCK — The Blue Devils had 10 hits as they beat the Trojans.
Raeghan Dickinson had four RBIs for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Ava Acton and Mayzee Myers each had two hits and a RBI, Draycee Nelson, Addison Wallace and Elli Tittle each had one RBI and Natalie Clapp had three hits.
Salt Fork 14, Hoopeston Area 7
CATLIN — Macie Russell had three hits with two home runs and six RBIs as the Storm beat the Cornjerkers.
Kendyl Hurt had three hits and two RBIs, Karli McGee had two RBIs, Alexa Jamison had two hits and a RBI and Karlie Cain and Sailor Pacot each had one RBI.
Riley Miller had four RBIs for Hoopeston Area, while Maddie Barnes had two RBIs and Alexa Bailey had one RBI.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Fountain Central fifth in meet
MICHIGANTOWN, Ind. — Two Mustang golfers finished in the top 15 as the team took fifth in Saturday's Clinton Central Invitational.
Jaylin Payne was 8th for Fountain Central at 92, while Wes Jackson was 12th with a score of 96.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Covington 3, Fountain Central 2
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Trojans did just enough to beat the Mustangs.
The doubles teams of Lilly Hacquet and Addison Streuer and Trinity Cope and Isabella Lynch each won for Covington, while Kendall Shumaker won in singles.
Haley Webb and Alydia Mellady each had wins in singles for Fountain Central.
PREP BOYS TRACK
Danville boys win at Rantoul
RANTOUL — Matthew Thomas won three events as the Vikings beat out the rest at Rantoul on Saturday.
Thomas won the 110 (15.26 seconds) and 300 (42.45) hurdles and the pole vault (3.81m) for Danville, while O'Shawn Jones-Winslow won the high jump (1.83m) and Kaden Young won the the triple jump (12.70m).
Young was second in the 200 (22.33) while Collin Lomax was fifth in the shot put (12.17m) and Curtis Beasley was fifth in the discus (32.37m).
COLLEGE BASEBALL
DACC draws with Lewis & Clark
DANVILLE — The Jaguars drew both days on Friday and Saturday against the Trailblazers.
On Friday, Danville Area Community College lost the first game 13-8, but rallied to win the second game 4-3. Isaiah Ruch had two RBIs, while Kody Morton had a RBI and Drew Pinkston added two hits in the win. Brock Bacus had three RBIs, while Lucas Coylh had two RBIs and Ruch and Mason Rice had one RBI in the loss.
DACC started Saturday's play with an 11-2 loss before winning 9-5 in the closer. Shea Zbrozek had two doubles with three RBIs in the win, while Jacob Spear had two RBIs, Adam Evans had three hits and a RBI and Jackson Raaf had an RBI. Ruch had the line RBI in the first game.
The Jaguars will play Lincoln Trail on Wednesday.
PREP SOFTBALL
DACC sweeps weekend
NORMAL — After taking two from Spoon River on Friday, the Lady Jaguars beat Heartland 8-5 in the first game and 12-4 in the second on Saturday.
Ashlynn McTagertt had three hits and three RBIs in the first game, while Ashlynn McPeak had three hits and a RBI, Beth Pavy and Jewelia Wolfe each had two hits and RBI and Hayden Smith had a RBI.
In the second game, McTagertt had two hits and three RBIs, while Kelsey Martlage had two hits and two RBIs, Wolfe had two RBIs, McPeak and Kyleigh Weller each had two hits and a RBI and Ali Grenzebach ahd a RBI.
On Friday, the Lady Jags beat Spoon River 6-4 in the first game and 10-6 in the second.
In the first game, Rylee Richey had three hits with a home run and two RBIs, Raven Morrison had two hits with an home run and two RBIs, Danielle Shuey had two hits and a RBI and Ashlynn McPeak added two hits. Richey had five strikeouts in four innings to get the win and Morrison pitched the last two innings for the save.
In the second game, Morrison had two hits with a home run and five RBIs, while Hayden Smith had three hits and two RBIs, Kyleigh Weller had a solo home run and two hits and Beth Pavy and Danielle Shuey each had one RBI.
Weller had five strikeouts in five innings to win the game, while Raven Morrison pitched two innings for the save.
