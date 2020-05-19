WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — While places and sports are starting to open up in Indiana, there is one team that will not be playing this summer.
The Lafayette Aviators of the Prospect League announced on Monday that they will cancel the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Aviators, who usually play at Loeb Stadium, was set to play at Purdue University’s Alexander Field this season as Loeb Stadium was going through construction.
With Purdue annocing on Friday it was cancelling events on campus through July, it put an end to the season.
The Prospect League has granted the Aviators a waiver for the the 2020 playing season witht he organiazation set to resume play in 2021.
As for the rest of the league, the league and the rest of the teams — including the Danville Dans — are still planning to play this season with the new starting date for the season set for July 1.
Alexander hired by Illini
CHAMPAIGN — Ashton Washington has been hired as the Illinois football team’s Director of High School Relations, head coach Lovie Smith announced Tuesday. Washington joins the Illini after serving as a business and game day operations specialist for the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks last season.
“Ashton Washington brings a unique skill set to the Smith Center, really something that no one else in the building has at this time,” Smith said. “She is high energy, extremely organized, and brings a different perspective in how we will engage with recruits when they are on the University of Illinois campus. Ashton is a great fit with our staff and program. I can’t wait for all of us to be together again working toward bringing the best student-athletes we can to our campus.”
Washington helped manage business operations, logistics, facility operations, and game day operations for the Roughnecks. She also served as the business team’s primary liaison to the Director of Football Operations to communicate and coordinate necessary logistics.
