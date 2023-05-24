LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After a IHSAA regional at Lafayette Jefferson High School on Tuesday, the Seeger girls track team had some good news.
Junior Hadessah Austin was able to beat the field in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 11:05.06 for the Patriots, while senior Paige Laffoon was able to make it in the high jump. Laffoon was fourth with a jump of 5 feet, 4 inches, but it was good enough to pass the state standard of qualifying.
Austin and Laffoon will now get ready for the state meet on June 3 at Indiana University.
PREP BASEBALL
Carroll 4, Seeger 3
DELPHI, Ind. — The Patriots lost the lead in the seventh inning and the game in the 10th of an IHSAA Class 2A sectional semifinal.
Caleb Edwards had two hits and a RBI for the Patriots, while Christian Holland had one RBI.
PREP SOFTBALL
Riverton Parke 18, N. Vermillion 4
MONTEZUMA, Ind. — Just when it seemed the North Vermillion softball team was going to make a game out of things, Riverton Parke made sure the Falcons' season would end.
The Patriots scored four runs in the top of the fourth to only be behind 6-4, but the Panthers scored 12 runs in bottom of the inning for a 18-4 win in five innings of an IHSAA Class 1A sectional semifinal on Tuesday.
Alexis Brink, Hope Kawata and Reana Campbell each had one RBI for the Falcons.
The Panthers will play Lafayette Central Catholic in today's championship game.
Delphi 1, Seeger 0
DELPHI, Ind. — The Seeger softball team's season ended in a tough 1-0 loss to Delphi Community on Tuesday in an IHSAA Class 2A sectional.
Morgan Cooksey had 12 strikeouts and gave up only three hits for the Patriots, but Seeger could not get a hit against Delphi pitcher Lexi Miller, who had 16 strikeouts.
Airy Lattimore had the winning hit for the Oracles in the eighth inning, who will play Carroll in the sectional championship on Wednesday.
Lafayette CC 9, Fountain Central 6
MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The Fountain Central softball team fought back from an early 7-0 deficit, but could not finish it as the Mustangs lost 9-6 to Lafayette Central Catholic in an IHSAA Class 1A sectional.
Kearney Foxworthy-DeJournett had two hits with four RBIs for the the Mustangs, while Sami Krout and Kacey Kirkpatrick each had one RBI and Zoe Foxworthy-DeJournett had two hits.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Covington duo falls in regional semi
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Covington doubles team of Lilly Hacquet and Addison Streuer lost in semifinal action in the IHSAA individual regional 6-1, 6-3 to Terre Haute South.
The team got to the semifinal by beating Terre Haute North's Kirsta Cottom and Hannah Wineinger 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday. The team ended the season 21-2.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Newell signs with Austin Peay
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — After graduating from Chicago State University, Schlarman Academy grad will start a new adventure.
Newell will spend her graduate season at Austin Peay University after entering the transfer portal in April.
Newell averaged 11.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game with 35 steals.
The Governors are coming off a 17-12 record and an 11-6 record in the Atlantic Sun Conference.
GOLF
Small qualifies for Senior Open
FLOSSMOOR — Right before leading the University of Illinois golf team to another NCAA tournament, coach and Danville native Mike Small was able to conduct business.
Small tied for medalist honors with a 1-under-71 and earned one of two qualifying sports for the U.S. Senior Open.
Small will compete in his third Senior open after making it in 2016 and 2017. This year's Open is set for June 29-July 2 at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wis.
The Illini will start play in the NCAA tournament on Friday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
