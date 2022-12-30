HERITAGE — The Armstrong-Potomac boys basketball team wrapped up play at the BSN Classic at Heritage High School on Thursday.
The Trojans started the day losing to Indiana Math and Science 61-38. Kollin Asbury had 13 points, while Cole Bailey added seven points.
Armstrong-Potomac rebounded in its last game, beating Villa Grove 53-48. Asbury had 21 points, while Cain Buhr had 11, Ryan Edwards had seven, Bailey had six and Bowen Hesterberg added five.
Westville 45, Tri-County 42
KANSAS — The Tigers took fifth in the Tri-County Holiday Tournament with a win over the host team.
Drew Wichtowski had 11 points to lead Westville, while Easton Barney, Zach Russell, Landen Haurez and Kamden Maddox each had eight points.
Hoopeston Area 69, Fisher 33
HOOPESTON — The Cornjerkers picked up its second win of the week on Thursday over the Bunnies.
Anthony Zamora had 16 points to lead Hoopeston Area, while Kendrick Sigerill had 15 points with seven rebounds, Owen Root and Preston VanDeVeer each had nine points and Wyatt Eisenmann and Trenton Montez each had six points.
The Cornjerkers will play Oakwood on Tuesday.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Blue Devil Classic wraps up
BISMARCK — The four local teams at the Blue Devil Classic finished action on Thursday.
Salt Fork played in the third-place game and lost 33-31 to Unity. Alexa Jamison had 12 points, while Kendyl Hurt added eight points.
In the fifth place game, North Vermillion beat Oakwood 40-35. Candace Dunham had 20 points to lead the Falcons, while Savannah Pollard had nine points and Braxtyn Dunham added five points. Addie Wright had 14 points for the Comets, while Nikita Taylor had 10 points and Cherokee Hanner added five points.
For seventh-place, Armstrong-Potomac beat host Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 39-21.
Kyla Bullington had 17 points to lead the Trojans, while Gigi Mulvaney had 10 and Lily Jameson had eight. Beth McMahon had eight to lead the Blue Devils, while Mikayla Cox added seven.,
Seeger wins tourney
ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — With a last-second shot by Rylea Wetz, the Patriots won the Alexandria Tournament with a 45-43 win over the visiting team on Wednesday.
Wetz had 17 points, while Paige Laffoon had 11, Aubry Cole had nine and Addie Shrader added five.
Seeger also had a close first game of the tournament with a 46-44 win over Sheridan. Cole had 16 points while Wetz added 14.
The Patriots will play Covington on Tuesday.
PREP WRESTLING
Fountain Central 3-2 in duals
MONTICELLO, Ind. — The Mustangs beat Frontier, South Newton and North White and lost to Tri-County and Twin Lakes at the Twin Lakes Duals.
Ayden Donaldson (113 pounds), Waylon Frazee (132), Andrew Woodrow (138) and Ely Thompson (220) each went 5-0 for Fountain Central, while Brandon Pigg (145) and Bryson Davis (152) each went 4-1.
