DANVILLE — The Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball is in the drivers seat in Pool B in the Vermilion County Girls Tournament after beating Hoopeston Area 42-27.
Kyla Bullington had 28 points for the Trojans, who took a 20-3 halftime lead, while Brynn Spencer had seven points.
Klaire Pilcher had eight points to lead the Cornjerkers, while Layla Birch had six points and Claire Dixon added five points.
The Trojans started play on Friday with a 35-33 win over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. Bullington had 14 points, while Spencer and Lily Jameson each had six points. Draycee Nelson had 10 points for the Blue Devils while Mayzee Myers had seven.
Early on Monday, the Blue Devils lost to Oakwood 32-24. Cherokee Hanner had 13 points to lead the Comets, while Addie Wright had 10 and Kali Tison and Jaydah Arrowsmith each had four.
Mikayla Cox had 12 points to lead BHRA, while McMahon had five.
Salt Fork started action in the tournament on Monday against Westville. The results of that game will be on www.commercial-news.com.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
N. Vermillion 58, Schlarman 35
CAYUGA, Ind. — The Schlarman boys basketball team hit the road on Saturday to face North Vermillion.
In the end, the Hilltoppers lost to the Falcons 58-35.
Jerry Reed had 25 points to lead Schlarman, while CL Dye had six and Peyton Kuemmerle added four.
Owen Edwards had 15 points to lead North Vermillion, while Cody Tryon had 13 points, Teagan Dowers had 10 points, Noah Scott had five and Jerome White added five points.
The Hilltoppers will face Iroquois West on Wednesday.
Lexington 51, BHRA 47
LEXINGTON — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball could not get the win on the road on Friday in a 51-47 loss to Lexington.
Brett Meidel had 19 points to lead the Blue Devils, while Hayden Rice had 11 points, Ayden Ingram and Micah Stanford each had six points and Chaz Dubois added five.
The Blue Devils will start play in the Vermilion County Tournament on Tuesday against Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Covington 55, P. Heritage 50
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington boys basketball team outscored Parke Heritage 16-4 in the fourth quarter to get a 55-50 win on Friday.
Duncan Keller had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Trojans, while Karver Fye had nine points and six assists, Coye Ferguson and Austin Stein each had nine points and Dane Gerling had seven points.
The Trojans will play Southmont next Friday.
SPHL HOCKEY
Bobcats swept by Storm
DANVILLE — After losing 4-2 on Friday, the Vermilion County Bobcats returned to the David S. Palmer Arena on Saturday to play the Quad City Storm again.
Just like on Friday, the Bobcats scored first on a goal from Austin Albrecht, but the Storm scored the last four goals to win 4-1.
Davis Kirkendall and Gianni Vitali each had an assist while Sean Kuhn had 18 saves in goal for the Bobcats, who will stay at the Arena this weekend with a Friday game against the Evansville Thunderbolts and another game on Saturday with the Storm before hitting the road on Sunday to face the Peoria Rivermen.
In Friday's game, the Bobcats hung tough with the Storm for the first two periods, but Quad City scored two goals in the third period.
Brendan Murphy and Kirkendall each had a goal for Vermilion County, while Albrecht, TJ Sneath and Vitali each had one assist and Epp had 45 saves.
