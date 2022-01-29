GEORGETOWN — Cale Steinbaugh had 39 points and went over 2,000 points in his career on Friday as the Georgetown-Ridge Farm boys basketball team beat Chrisman 71-38.
Cameron Steinbaugh had 13 points for the Buffaloes, while Kaden Mingee had eight, Jace Bina had five and Bryson Pigg added four.
Karson Lewsader had 14 points for the Cardinals, while Dyas Miller had eight.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
N. Vermillion 34, West Vigo 32
CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion girls basketball team found itself in a major battle in its home finale on Thursday.
The Falcons battled with West Vigo all game and came away with a 34-32 win.
Ava Martin led the Falcons with 10 points, while Callie Naylor had eight points and Braxtyn Dunham and Cami Pearman each had six points.
North Vermillion is 16-7 overall and will face North Newton on Saturday.
Oakwood 54, Westville 27
WESTVILLE — The Oakwood girls basketball team beat out Westville 54-27 on Thursday.
Addie Wright had 16 points to lead the Comets, while Karsen Rupp and Ashlynn Pinnick each had 14 and Jaydah Arrowsmith added eight points.
Lydia Gondzur had 11 points for the Tigers, while Aubrie Jenkins had eight and Hadley Cox added six.
Watseka 47, A-P 41
WATSEKA — The Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball team hit the road to take on Watseka in Vermilion Valley Conference action on Thursday and was edged out 47-41.
Carlyn Crozier had 10 points for the Trojans, while Mattie Kennel had nine points, Denley Heller had eight, Gigi Mulvaney had five and Maddie Hudson added four.
The Trojans will play Urbana University High on Saturday.
Salt Fork 57, Chrisman 18
CHRISMAN — The Salt Fork girls basketball team had a 42-12 halftime lead and went on to beat Chrisman 57-18 on Wednesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Alexa Jamison had 20 points for the Storm, while Macie Russell had 13 and Karlie Cain added 12 points.
Mackenzie Mitchell had 10 points, while Alivia Brinkley added five points for Chrisman.
Both teams return to action Monday as Salt Fork will play Watseka and Chrisman will play Westville.
Fountain Central 48, Riverton Parke 28
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls basketball team made the most of its final home game of the season on Thursday with a 48-28 win over Riverton Parke.
Jerzi Hershberger had a triple-double for the Mustangs with 11 points, 12 assists and 13 rebounds, while Larissa Bowers led the team with 15 points and Hannah Prickett and Brailey Hoagland each had six points.
The Mustangs will play Clinton Prairie on February 4 in sectional play.
PREP WRESTLING
OSF 69, BHRAAP 19
BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac wrestling team lost to Oakwood/Salt Fork 59-19 as part of a triangular meet on Thursday.
Carter Chambliss (120 pounds), Pedro Rangel (1260, Chase Harrison (138), Bryson Capansky (145), Grant Brewer (152), Joe Lashuay (160), Bryson Vazquez (170) and Doug Myers (195) each had pins for the Comets, while Reef Pacot (132) won by technical Fall and Ezekiel Smith won by forfeit.
Hunter Wilson (285) won by pin for the Blue Devils, while Landon Toellner (106) and Graham Abbed (113) and Nathaniel Gnaden (220) won by forfeit.
The Blue Devils lost to Monticello 48-34 later in the evening. Toellner, Ayden Golden (126), Abbed, Gnaden and Wilson won by pin for the Blue Devils while Evan Parish won by majority decision.
WGRF 35, St. Joseph-Ogden 27
ST. JOSEPH — The Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm wrestling team beat St. Joseph-Ogden 35-27 on Thursday.
Hayden Weaver (138 pounds) won by pin for the Tigers, while Gabe Kiddoo (126), Chase Scott (145), Rylee Edwards (195) and Tre Ramirez (285) each won by decision and Jesse Irelan (106) and Jacob Pyle (152) each won by forfeit.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DACC 75, Lincoln Land 67
SPRINGFIELD — The Danville Area Community College men's basketball team hit the road on Wednesday as was able to beat Lincoln Land College 75-67.
Donell Carter had 18 points to lead the Jaguars, while Kendall Taylor had 13 points and three steals, Tyhsay Epps had 12 points and seven rebounds, Drew Reifsteck had 10 points and eight assists, Dameriz Merriweather had eight and Xavier Evans had six points.
The Jaguars are 13-3 and 3-1 in the Mid-West Athletic Conference and will face Spoon River on Feb. 2 at Mary Miller Gym.
Kansas City 72, Denver 61
DENVER — Danville native Tevin Smith had 13 points with three blocks, two assists and two rebounds, but the Pioneers lost at home on Thursday.
Denver is 8-15 and 4-6 in the Summit League and will face Oral Roberts today.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Notre Dame 83, Syracuse 62
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples ahd two rebounds as the Irish beat the Orange on Thursday.
Notre Dame is 15-4 overall and 6-2 in the ACC and will face Boston College on Sunday.
SIUE 79, Tenn. State 72
EDWARDSVILLE — Danville native Mikala Hall had a rebound as the Cougars won at home on Thursday.
SIUE is 8-11 and 4-4 in the OVC and will face Southeast Missouri today.
Chicago State 1-1 for week
CHICAGO — Schlarman Academy grad Janiah Newell had 13 points on Tuesday as the Cougars beat New Mexico State 67-64.
Newell had five points and three assists on Thursday as Chicago State lost to Utah Valley on Thursday
The Cougars are 3-13 and 2-5 in the WAC and will face Dixie State today.
Dayton 80, Richmond 57
RICHMOND, Va. — Schlarman Academy grad Capria Brown had two points and seven rebounds as the Flyers beat the Spiders on Wednesday.
Dayton is 15-3 overall and 6-0 in the Atlantic 10 and will face Davidson on Sunday.
Davidson 67, Geo. Washington 37
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Schlarman Academy grad Sierra Bell had six points and three rebounds, but the Colonials lost to Davidson on Wednesday.
George Washington is 7-11 overall and 0-5 in the Atlantic 10 and will face George Mason today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.