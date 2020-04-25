DANVILLE — Randy Shuman had his modified car ready in advance for a season for the first time in his career.
“We usually get the car ready to go maybe the week of the first race or maybe ready on that race day and I did that for over 20 years,” Shuman said. “I am usually a last-minute person and this year, I was ready to go and sure enough, we don’t get to race.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic shelter in place in effect until at least June in Illinois and May for a few states, local racers and car-builders are waiting for action to begin.
Along with racing, Shuman was going to help his youngest son — Blaise — start his racing career this season.
“This is his first year, so he is anxious and ready to go, so he got out and bought an I-racing setup,” Shuman said. “It is interesting around my household because we are talking trash to each other about who is going to beat who. The only plus out of this whole thing is that cars are ready and look pretty for a longer time.
“We are making the best with what we can. Hopefully we can get racing in a month or so, but we just don’t know.”
Racing vets like Lee J. Hall have also gotten their cars ready to get going.
“I have been doing a lot more than my car,” Hall said. “I have got it done and it is ready to practice, I am just waiting on somebody to open up.”
Hall, who has won street stock season titles at tracks in Illinois and Indiana in the class, said that whenever racing gets started in the area, he is certain business at tracks will be different to start.
“With dirt track racing, there are in outdoor places with a lot of open spaces. It is not you are getting them all up in an indoor arena to do this,” Hall said. “You may have to social distance in the stands. You get into mid-May, I think you will see tracks ready to open for practice. I think they may have 10 cars each and just practice one night and give some more cars a call to have them practice the next. Get the track worked in and then opening up will be a big step.
“It’s going to be interesting to see how things change when we come back and with local tracks, unless it is a late model race, I think you can have a good crowd still.”
While racers are waiting to start, car builders like Jonah Buyno are still at work for the time being.
“I had several cars to build chassis-wise, so I have enough work to keep me going,” Buyno said. “The only problem is that body sales are down because usually people get their tax refunds and spend and this is the first time we have seen that. The biggest thing is that we don’t have all the repairs coming in like we normally have.
“We all want to get back to what we want to do, but we have to do it with common sense. I had racers call me about cars, like I had a racer from Alabama call me and putting some money down on a chassis and someone from California called me about a chassis. So I have enough work to keep me working but I know others that are without.”
This year is also the first year there is no racing in the area with the closure of the Vermilion County Speedway last year. Buyno and Shuman, who are from the Danville area, still wish there was a way there could be racing at the track.
“I think what hurts more than anything is our home track getting bulldozed, that hurts a lot and I wonder what happens with racing as a whole here,” Buyno said. “When we didn’t have a promoter for a year, people found other things to do to take their families to do and when we did have a promoter, the fan count was not as high as it was before. When you are without something, people find other things to do. I wonder about other tracks in the area and in other states and wonder if their fans are coming back after this.”
“You hear about Vermilion County Speedway and how it closed and it is a bummer to live about 10 minutes away and not going there,” Shuman said. “We had so many memories there and to not race there again. You have a lot of time to reflect of that and Danville was like the backyard to a lot of racers.”
