After a wild transfer period, a lot of local men’s and women’s basketball players started playing at their new schools this week.
Schlarman Academy alum Anaya Peoples started her run at DePaul on Wednesday with 14 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and three assists as the Blue Devils beat American University 96-45 at Wintrust Arena.
The Blue Demons will travel to DeKalb today to play Northern Illinois.
Peoples’ former teammate, Capria Brown, played her first game for Missouri State on Monday against Missouri. Brown had nine points and four rebounds, but the Bears lost to the Tigers 68-51. The Missouri State women will host Saint Louis on Tuesday.
Another local player that started play in Springfield, Mo. is graduate student Kendle Moore. The Danville native had eight points with five rebounds on Wednesday as the Bears beat Missouri S&T 82-47. The Missouri State men will travel to Provo, Utah on Wednesday to face Brigham Young.
Another former Hilltopper, Sydney Gouard, started play for Stetson University this week. The Hatters beat Flagler 79-52 on Monday as Gouard had nine points and five rebounds, but they lost 80-56 to Miami (Fla.) on Thursday and Gouard had two points, two assists and two rebounds.
The Hatters will play Johnson (Fla.) on Tuesday.
Danville native Mikala Hall started at Central Michigan on Monday as the Chippewas lost 71-64 to Valparaiso. Hall had a steal in seven minutes for Central Michigan, who will play Oakland today.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin standout Emily Meidel started with Eastern Illinois on Monday and had two points and a rebounds in a 65-54 win over the University of Missouri-St. Louis. The Panthers will play Western Illinois on Monday.
Out of the players that stayed at their colleges through the transfer season, Oakwood alum Katelyn Young had 23 points with six rebounds and four assists as Murray State beat Christian Brothers 97-54 to start the season on Thursday. The Racers will play Purdue on Sunday.
Danville native Erin Houpt had 18 points as Mercer survived the challenge of Middle Tennessee 76-75 on Monday. The Bears were scheduled for games against Central Florida and Bethune-Cookman over the weekend, but the games were cancelled because of Tropical Storm Nicole. Mercer will play Wake Forest on Thursday.
Schlarman alum Janiah Newell had four points and two assists on Wednesday, but Chicago State lost to Butler 87-54. The Cougars will take on Illinois-Chicago on Monday.
Danville native Tevin Smith started his second season at Denver in style on Monday with 23 points as the Pioneers beat Idaho 68-63. He followed that up with nine points, three rebounds and two blocks on Thursday in a 90-68 win over Colorado College. The Pioneers will face Sacramento State on Monday.
