Prep Girls Track

IHSA Class 3A State Finals: Danville at O'Brien Stadium in Charleston, noon

Prep Wrestling

Clinton and Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, 10 a.m.

Collegiate Baseball

Danville Dans at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

SUNDAY

Legion Baseball

Washington (Ind.) at Danville Post 210 Speakers, 11 a.m. (Gruber Park)

Collegiate Baseball

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.

MONDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

TUESDAY

Legion Baseball

Lafayette at Danville Post 210 Speakers, 6 p.m. (Gruber Park)

Collegiate Baseball

Alton River Dragons at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: SpeedyCash.com 200, FS1, noon

Indy Car: Detroit Grand Prix, Race 1, NBC, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 250 powered by Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, FS1, 3 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Palmetto Championship at Congaree, third round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Palmetto Championship at Congaree, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: American Family Insurance Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Mediheal Championship, third round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, 6 p.m.

Tennis

French Open, Women's Championship, NBC, 8 a.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Indy Car: Detroit Grand Prix, Race 2, NBC, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Series: NASCAR All-Star Open, FS1, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Series: NASCAR All-Star Race, FS1, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Palmetto Championship at Congaree, final round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Palmetto Championship at Congaree, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: American Family Insurance Championship, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Mediheal Championship, final round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, noon

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Olympics

2021 Olympic trials: Men's diving, NBC, 6 p.m.

2021 Olympic trials: Swimming, NBC, 7 p.m.

2021 Olympic trials: Women's diving, NBC, 8 p.m.

Tennis

French Open, Men's Championship, NBC, 8 a.m.

Women's Soccer

International Friendly: United States vs. Jamaica, FS1, 9 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, Marquee, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

