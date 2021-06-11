TODAY
Prep Girls Track
IHSA Class 3A State Finals: Danville at O'Brien Stadium in Charleston, noon
Prep Wrestling
Clinton and Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, 10 a.m.
Collegiate Baseball
Danville Dans at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
SUNDAY
Legion Baseball
Washington (Ind.) at Danville Post 210 Speakers, 11 a.m. (Gruber Park)
Collegiate Baseball
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
MONDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
TUESDAY
Legion Baseball
Lafayette at Danville Post 210 Speakers, 6 p.m. (Gruber Park)
Collegiate Baseball
Alton River Dragons at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: SpeedyCash.com 200, FS1, noon
Indy Car: Detroit Grand Prix, Race 1, NBC, 1 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 250 powered by Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, FS1, 3 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Palmetto Championship at Congaree, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Palmetto Championship at Congaree, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: American Family Insurance Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Mediheal Championship, third round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, 6 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, Women's Championship, NBC, 8 a.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Indy Car: Detroit Grand Prix, Race 2, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Series: NASCAR All-Star Open, FS1, 5 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Series: NASCAR All-Star Race, FS1, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Palmetto Championship at Congaree, final round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Palmetto Championship at Congaree, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: American Family Insurance Championship, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Mediheal Championship, final round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, noon
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Olympics
2021 Olympic trials: Men's diving, NBC, 6 p.m.
2021 Olympic trials: Swimming, NBC, 7 p.m.
2021 Olympic trials: Women's diving, NBC, 8 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, Men's Championship, NBC, 8 a.m.
Women's Soccer
International Friendly: United States vs. Jamaica, FS1, 9 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, Marquee, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
