TODAY
Prep Baseball
Fountain Central at Covington, 4 p.m.
Danville at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.
Frontier at Seeger, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Fountain Central at Covington, 4 p.m.
Frontier at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Peoria Notre Dame at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Covington at North Montgomery, 3:30 p.m.
Seeger at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Seeger at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Danville at Rantoul, 4 p.m.
College Baseball
Frontier Community College at Danville Area Community College, 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Baseball
South Vermillion at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Prep Softball
South Vermillion at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Champaign Central at Danville, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
North Newton at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
PGA Professional Championship, third round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves, Marquee, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.
National Hockey League
Tampa Bay Lightning at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 6:55 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Golf
PGA Professional Championship final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves, Marquee, FS1, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild, NBC Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
