TODAY

Prep Baseball

Fountain Central at Covington, 4 p.m.

Danville at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.

Frontier at Seeger, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Fountain Central at Covington, 4 p.m.

Frontier at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Peoria Notre Dame at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Covington at North Montgomery, 3:30 p.m.

Seeger at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Seeger at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Danville at Rantoul, 4 p.m.

College Baseball

Frontier Community College at Danville Area Community College, 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Baseball

South Vermillion at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Prep Softball

South Vermillion at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Champaign Central at Danville, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

North Newton at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

PGA Professional Championship, third round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves, Marquee, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.

National Hockey League

Tampa Bay Lightning at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 6:55 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Golf

PGA Professional Championship final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves, Marquee, FS1, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild, NBC Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

