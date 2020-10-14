TODAY

Prep Girls Golf

IHSA Class 1A Rochester Sectional: Armstrong-Potomac at The Rail Golf Course in Sherman, 10 a.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Danville and Normal Community at Normal West, 5 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

IHSAA Class 1A North Vermillion Sectional: Traders Point Christian at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

North Vermillion at Seeger, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Cross Country

Big 12 Conference Meet: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Peoria

Prep Girls Tennis

IHSA Class 2A Sectional: Danville at Pekin

IHSA Class 1A Sectional: Schlarman Academy at Champaign Central

SATURDAY

Prep Boys Cross Country

IHSAA West Lafayette Harrison Regional Meet: Covington and Seeger at Tippecanoe Amphitheater, 9:30 a.m.

Prep Girls Cross Country

IHSAA West Lafayette Harrison Regional Meet: Covington, North Vermillion and Seeger at Tippecanoe Amphitheater, 9:30 a.m.

Big 12 Conference Meet: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Peoria, 10 a.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Danville and Urbana at Bloomington, 11 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

IHSAA Individual Regional at Fishers: Covington vs. Shelbyville, 9 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

IHSAA Class 2A Rossville Sectional: Seeger vs. Lewis Cass or Rossville, 10 a.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Covington Sectional: Attica vs. Traders Point Christian or North Vermillion, 10 a.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Covington Sectional: Bethesda Christian vs. Covington, 12:30 p.m.

IHSAA Class 2A Rossville Sectional Championship: teams TBD, 6 p.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Covington Sectional Championship: teams TBD, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

IHSA Class 2A Sectional: Danville at Pekin

IHSA Class 1A Sectional: Schlarman Academy at Champaign Central

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

PGA Tour: The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

American League Championship Series, Game 5 If necessary: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros, TBS, 3 p.m.

National League Championship Series, Game 4: Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Fox Sports 1, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

PGA Tour: The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Golf

Champions Tour: Dominion Energy Charity Classic, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek, second round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball

American League Championship Series, Game 6 (If necessary): Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros, TBS, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

