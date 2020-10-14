TODAY
Prep Girls Golf
IHSA Class 1A Rochester Sectional: Armstrong-Potomac at The Rail Golf Course in Sherman, 10 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Danville and Normal Community at Normal West, 5 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
IHSAA Class 1A North Vermillion Sectional: Traders Point Christian at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
North Vermillion at Seeger, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Cross Country
Big 12 Conference Meet: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Peoria
Prep Girls Tennis
IHSA Class 2A Sectional: Danville at Pekin
IHSA Class 1A Sectional: Schlarman Academy at Champaign Central
SATURDAY
Prep Boys Cross Country
IHSAA West Lafayette Harrison Regional Meet: Covington and Seeger at Tippecanoe Amphitheater, 9:30 a.m.
Prep Girls Cross Country
IHSAA West Lafayette Harrison Regional Meet: Covington, North Vermillion and Seeger at Tippecanoe Amphitheater, 9:30 a.m.
Big 12 Conference Meet: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Peoria, 10 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Danville and Urbana at Bloomington, 11 a.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
IHSAA Individual Regional at Fishers: Covington vs. Shelbyville, 9 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
IHSAA Class 2A Rossville Sectional: Seeger vs. Lewis Cass or Rossville, 10 a.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Covington Sectional: Attica vs. Traders Point Christian or North Vermillion, 10 a.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Covington Sectional: Bethesda Christian vs. Covington, 12:30 p.m.
IHSAA Class 2A Rossville Sectional Championship: teams TBD, 6 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Covington Sectional Championship: teams TBD, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
IHSA Class 2A Sectional: Danville at Pekin
IHSA Class 1A Sectional: Schlarman Academy at Champaign Central
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
PGA Tour: The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
American League Championship Series, Game 5 If necessary: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros, TBS, 3 p.m.
National League Championship Series, Game 4: Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Fox Sports 1, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Golf
Champions Tour: Dominion Energy Charity Classic, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek, second round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
American League Championship Series, Game 6 (If necessary): Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros, TBS, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
