Prep Girls Basketball

Faith Christian at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Rossville, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

THURSDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Crawfordsville at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Clinton Prairie, 5 p.m.

North Putnam at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

College Football

College Football Playoff Top 25, ESPN,6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Golden Gloves, ESPN, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

College Football

Buffalo at Northern Illinois, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

