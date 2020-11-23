TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Terre Haute South at Covington, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Lafayette Central Catholic at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

North Carolina A&T at Illinois, 1 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Indiana State at Illinois, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Men's College Basketball

Chicago State at Illinois, 11 a.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

College Football

College Football Playoff Top25, ESPN, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

College Basketball

McNeese State at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

North Carolina A&T at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Western Michigan at Butler, Fox Sports 1, 5 p.m.

Liberty vs. Purdue, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

