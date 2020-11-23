TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Terre Haute South at Covington, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Lafayette Central Catholic at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
North Carolina A&T at Illinois, 1 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Indiana State at Illinois, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Men's College Basketball
Chicago State at Illinois, 11 a.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
College Football
College Football Playoff Top25, ESPN, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
College Basketball
McNeese State at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
North Carolina A&T at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
North Carolina Central at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
Western Michigan at Butler, Fox Sports 1, 5 p.m.
Liberty vs. Purdue, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
Eastern Michigan at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
