TODAY
No local sports scheduled
WEDNESDAY
No local sports scheduled
THURSDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Seeger at Covington, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Fountain Central at Western Boone, 5 p.m.
Rensselaer Central and West Lafayette Harrison at Seeger, 5:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
College Football
College Football Playoff Top 25, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Akron at Kent State, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Ohio at Miami (Ohio) ESPN, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
College Football
Northern Illinois at Ball State, ESPNEWS, 6 p.m.
Western Michigan at Central Michigan, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
NBA Draft., ESPN, NBA TV, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.