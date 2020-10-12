TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Vermilion Valley Conference Meet Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Kickapoo, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

IHSA Class 1A Tuscola Sectional

WEDNESDAY

College Softball

Parkland College at Danville Area Community College, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

Prep Girls Golf

IHSA Class 1A Rochester Sectional: Armstrong-Potomac at The Rail Golf Course in Sherman, 10 a.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Danville and Normal Community at Normal West, 5 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

IHSAA Class 2A Rossville Sectional: Clinton Prairie vs. Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Covington Sectional: Traders Point Christian vs. North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Covington Sectional: Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Covington, 6:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

National League Championship Series, Game 2: Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, TBS, 5 p.m.

American League Championship Series, Game 3: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros, TBS, 8 p.m.

National Football League

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans, CBS, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

National League Championship Series, Game 3: Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, TBS, 5 p.m.

American League Championship Series, Game 4: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros, TBS, 8 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

