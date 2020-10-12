TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Vermilion Valley Conference Meet Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Kickapoo, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
IHSA Class 1A Tuscola Sectional
WEDNESDAY
College Softball
Parkland College at Danville Area Community College, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
Prep Girls Golf
IHSA Class 1A Rochester Sectional: Armstrong-Potomac at The Rail Golf Course in Sherman, 10 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Danville and Normal Community at Normal West, 5 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
IHSAA Class 2A Rossville Sectional: Clinton Prairie vs. Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Covington Sectional: Traders Point Christian vs. North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Covington Sectional: Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Covington, 6:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
National League Championship Series, Game 2: Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, TBS, 5 p.m.
American League Championship Series, Game 3: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros, TBS, 8 p.m.
National Football League
Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans, CBS, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Major League Baseball
National League Championship Series, Game 3: Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, TBS, 5 p.m.
American League Championship Series, Game 4: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros, TBS, 8 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.