TODAY

Prep Boys Soccer

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

Peoria Notre Dame at Danville, 6 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Armstrong-Potomac at Westville, 6 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Danville at Normal West, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Spoon River Community College at Danville Area Community College, 7 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Spoon River Community College at Danville Area Community College, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Football

8-Man: Decatur Lutheran at Schlarman Academy, 7 p.m.

Oakwood at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 7 p.m.

Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.

Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Danville Area Community College at St. Louis Community College (doubleheader), 1 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

NIT Quarterfinal: Richmond vs. Mississippi State, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NIT Quarterfinal: Colorado State vs. N.C. State, ESPN, 6 p.m.

NCAA Division II Semifinal, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

NIT Quarterfinal: Memphis vs. Boise State, ESPN, 8 p.m.

NIT Quarterfinal: Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Golf

WGC Dell Technologies Match Play, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Exhibition: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs, Marquee, MLB Network, 8 p.m.

National Hockey League

Florida Panthers at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.

Soccer

International Friendly: United States vs. Jamaica, ESPN2, 12:20 p.m.

FRIDAY

Women's College Basketball

NCAA Division II Tournament Championship, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

World Golf Championships: Dell Technologies Match Play, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Exhibition: San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, MLB Network, 3 p.m.

National Hockey League

Anaheim Ducks at St. Louis Blues, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you