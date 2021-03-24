TODAY
Prep Boys Soccer
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.
Peoria Notre Dame at Danville, 6 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Armstrong-Potomac at Westville, 6 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Danville at Normal West, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Spoon River Community College at Danville Area Community College, 7 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Spoon River Community College at Danville Area Community College, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
8-Man: Decatur Lutheran at Schlarman Academy, 7 p.m.
Oakwood at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 7 p.m.
Salt Fork at Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.
Westville at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.
College Softball
Danville Area Community College at St. Louis Community College (doubleheader), 1 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
NIT Quarterfinal: Richmond vs. Mississippi State, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
NIT Quarterfinal: Colorado State vs. N.C. State, ESPN, 6 p.m.
NCAA Division II Semifinal, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
NIT Quarterfinal: Memphis vs. Boise State, ESPN, 8 p.m.
NIT Quarterfinal: Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Golf
WGC Dell Technologies Match Play, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs, Marquee, MLB Network, 8 p.m.
National Hockey League
Florida Panthers at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.
St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.
Soccer
International Friendly: United States vs. Jamaica, ESPN2, 12:20 p.m.
FRIDAY
Women's College Basketball
NCAA Division II Tournament Championship, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Golf
World Golf Championships: Dell Technologies Match Play, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, MLB Network, 3 p.m.
National Hockey League
Anaheim Ducks at St. Louis Blues, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.