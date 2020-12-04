TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Clinton Prairie at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Banks of the Wabash Classic at North Vermillion: North Vermillion vs. Parke Heritage or Riverton Parke, 3 p.m. or 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Banks of the Wabash Classic at North Vermillion: North Vermillion vs. Parke Heritage or Riverton Parke, 9 a.m. or noon
Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 11:30 a.m.
Clinton Central at Covington, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Covington Invitational, 8 a.m.
South Newton and West Lafayette at Fountain Central, 9 a.m.
Men's College Basketball
Tennessee-Martin at Illinois, 8 p.m.
College Football
Iowa at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Women's College Basketball
Nebraska-Omaha at Illinois
MONDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
TUESDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Seeger and South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Seeger and South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Illinois at Duke
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
Sakhir Grand Prix Qualifying, ESPNNEWS, 10:55 a.m.
Men's College Basketball
Chicago State at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
College Football
Ohio State at Michigan State, ABC, 11 a.m.
Penn State at Rutgers, Fox Sports 1, 11 a.m.
Nebraska at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Syracuse at Notre Dame, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Indiana at Wisconsin, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Iowa at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Fox Sports 1, 2:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Mayakoba Golf Classic, third round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Sakhir Grand Prix Qualifying, ESPN2, 11:05 a.m.
Men's College Basketball
Florida A&M at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
UCF at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
DePaul at Iowa State, ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Western Michigan at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Seton Hall at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Indiana at Kentucky, ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Mayakoba Golf Classic, final round, NBC, noon
LPGA Tour: Volunteers of America Classic, final round, GOLF, noon
National Football League
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, WDAN-AM 1490, CBS, noon
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, FOX, noon
Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers, CBS, 3 p.m.
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
MONDAY
National Football League
Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
