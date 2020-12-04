TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Clinton Prairie at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Banks of the Wabash Classic at North Vermillion: North Vermillion vs. Parke Heritage or Riverton Parke, 3 p.m. or 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Banks of the Wabash Classic at North Vermillion: North Vermillion vs. Parke Heritage or Riverton Parke, 9 a.m. or noon

Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 11:30 a.m.

Clinton Central at Covington, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Covington Invitational, 8 a.m.

South Newton and West Lafayette at Fountain Central, 9 a.m.

Men's College Basketball

Tennessee-Martin at Illinois, 8 p.m.

College Football

Iowa at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Women's College Basketball

Nebraska-Omaha at Illinois

MONDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

TUESDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Seeger and South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Seeger and South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Illinois at Duke

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

Sakhir Grand Prix Qualifying, ESPNNEWS, 10:55 a.m.

Men's College Basketball

Chicago State at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

College Football

Ohio State at Michigan State, ABC, 11 a.m.

Penn State at Rutgers, Fox Sports 1, 11 a.m.

Nebraska at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Indiana at Wisconsin, ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Iowa at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Fox Sports 1, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Mayakoba Golf Classic, third round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Sakhir Grand Prix Qualifying, ESPN2, 11:05 a.m.

Men's College Basketball

Florida A&M at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

UCF at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

DePaul at Iowa State, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Western Michigan at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Seton Hall at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Indiana at Kentucky, ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Mayakoba Golf Classic, final round, NBC, noon

LPGA Tour: Volunteers of America Classic, final round, GOLF, noon

National Football League

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, WDAN-AM 1490, CBS, noon

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, FOX, noon

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers, CBS, 3 p.m.

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

MONDAY

National Football League

Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

