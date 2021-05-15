TODAY

Prep Baseball

North Vermillion at North Central (doubleheader) 9 a.m.

Seeger at Tri-County (doubleheader) 9 a.m.

Cissna Park at Armstrong-Potomac, 10 a.m.

Hoopeston Area at Champaign Central, 10 a.m.

Parke Heritage at Fountain Central (doubleheader) 10 a.m.

Salt Fork at St. Joseph-Ogden, 10 a.m.

Prep Softball

North Vermillion at North Central (doubleheader) 9 a.m.

Seeger at South Newton (doubleheader) 9 a.m.

Parke Heritage at Fountain Central (doubleheader) 10 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Danville at Bloomington Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Wabash River Conference Tournament: Attica, Covington, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 8 a.m.

College Baseball

Illinois Central Community College at Danville Area Community College (doubleheader), 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

Prep Baseball

Covington at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Covington at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Chrisman at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Mahomet-Seymour at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

South Newton at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Attica and Southmont at Covington, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)

Prep Girls Soccer

Arthur Christian at Danville, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Danville at Normal Community, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Wabash River Conference Tournament Finals: Attica, Covington, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Drydene 200, FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Indy Car: GMR Grand Prix, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Byron Nelson AT&T, third round, GOLF, Noon

PGA Tour: Byron Nelson AT&T, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Classic, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Horse Racing

Preakness Stakes, NBC, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, Marquee, 3 p.m.

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, WDAN-AM 1490, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics, ABC, noon

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Drydene 400, FS1, 1 p.m.

College Football

FCS Championship: North Dakota State vs. Sam Houston State, ABC, 1 p.m.

College Softball

Illinois at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Byron Nelson AT&T, final round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Byron Nelson AT&T, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Classic, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, Marquee, Noon

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, WDAN-AM 1490, ESPN, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

New York Liberty at Indiana Fever, CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

