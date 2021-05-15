TODAY
Prep Baseball
North Vermillion at North Central (doubleheader) 9 a.m.
Seeger at Tri-County (doubleheader) 9 a.m.
Cissna Park at Armstrong-Potomac, 10 a.m.
Hoopeston Area at Champaign Central, 10 a.m.
Parke Heritage at Fountain Central (doubleheader) 10 a.m.
Salt Fork at St. Joseph-Ogden, 10 a.m.
Prep Softball
North Vermillion at North Central (doubleheader) 9 a.m.
Seeger at South Newton (doubleheader) 9 a.m.
Parke Heritage at Fountain Central (doubleheader) 10 a.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Danville at Bloomington Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Wabash River Conference Tournament: Attica, Covington, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 8 a.m.
College Baseball
Illinois Central Community College at Danville Area Community College (doubleheader), 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
Prep Baseball
Covington at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Covington at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Chrisman at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Mahomet-Seymour at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
South Newton at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Attica and Southmont at Covington, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)
Prep Girls Soccer
Arthur Christian at Danville, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Danville at Normal Community, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Wabash River Conference Tournament Finals: Attica, Covington, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Drydene 200, FS1, 12:30 p.m.
Indy Car: GMR Grand Prix, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Byron Nelson AT&T, third round, GOLF, Noon
PGA Tour: Byron Nelson AT&T, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Classic, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Horse Racing
Preakness Stakes, NBC, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, Marquee, 3 p.m.
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, WDAN-AM 1490, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles Lakers at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics, ABC, noon
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Drydene 400, FS1, 1 p.m.
College Football
FCS Championship: North Dakota State vs. Sam Houston State, ABC, 1 p.m.
College Softball
Illinois at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Byron Nelson AT&T, final round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Byron Nelson AT&T, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Classic, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, Marquee, Noon
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, WDAN-AM 1490, ESPN, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
New York Liberty at Indiana Fever, CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
