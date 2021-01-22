TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Seeger at North Newton, 3:30 p.m.

Covington at Lebanon, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.

North Central at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Tri-County at Covington, 11 a.m.

North Central at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Wabash River Conference Meet finals: Attica, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Wabash River Conference Meet finals: Attica, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 8 a.m.

Women's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Kaskaskia College, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Riverton Parke at Covington, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at Attica, 5:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Nebraska at Illinois, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Riverton Parke at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Covington at Southmont, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.

West Lafayette at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Bi-County Meet: Fountain Central and Seeger at Attica, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Bi-County Meet: Fountain Central and Seeger at Attica, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Maryland at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Ohio State at Wisconsin, CBS, 3 p.m.

DePaul at Marquette, FS1, 5 p.m.

Northwestern at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

College Volleyball

Purdue at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, third round, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, third round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: CareerBuilder Challenge, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, third round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 257 prelims, ESPN, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Los Angeles Lakers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.

National Hockey League

Los Angeles Kings at St. Louis Blues, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Men's College Basketball

Rutgers at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Loyola (Chicago) Bradley, NBC Sports Chicago, FSN Midwest, 3 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Notre Dame at North Carolina, ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Indiana at Northwestern, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Marquette at Butler, FS1, 1 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Michigan State at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, final round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, final round, NBC, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour: CareerBuilder Challenge, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, final round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

National Football League

NFC Championship: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers, FOX, 2 p.m.

AFC Championship: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, CBS, 5:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Los Angeles Kings at St. Louis Blues, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.

MONDAY

Men's College Basketball

Loyola (Chicago) Bradley, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Minnesota at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Maryland at Ohio State, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, Big Ten Network 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, FSN Midwest, 6 p.m.

Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.

