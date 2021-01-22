TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Seeger at North Newton, 3:30 p.m.
Covington at Lebanon, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.
North Central at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Tri-County at Covington, 11 a.m.
North Central at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Wabash River Conference Meet finals: Attica, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Wabash River Conference Meet finals: Attica, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 8 a.m.
Women's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Kaskaskia College, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Riverton Parke at Covington, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at Attica, 5:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Nebraska at Illinois, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Riverton Parke at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Covington at Southmont, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.
West Lafayette at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Bi-County Meet: Fountain Central and Seeger at Attica, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Bi-County Meet: Fountain Central and Seeger at Attica, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Maryland at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Ohio State at Wisconsin, CBS, 3 p.m.
DePaul at Marquette, FS1, 5 p.m.
Northwestern at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
College Volleyball
Purdue at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, third round, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, third round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: CareerBuilder Challenge, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, third round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 257 prelims, ESPN, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Los Angeles Lakers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.
National Hockey League
Los Angeles Kings at St. Louis Blues, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Men's College Basketball
Rutgers at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Loyola (Chicago) Bradley, NBC Sports Chicago, FSN Midwest, 3 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Notre Dame at North Carolina, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Indiana at Northwestern, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Marquette at Butler, FS1, 1 p.m.
Purdue at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Michigan State at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, final round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, final round, NBC, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: CareerBuilder Challenge, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, final round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
National Football League
NFC Championship: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers, FOX, 2 p.m.
AFC Championship: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, CBS, 5:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Los Angeles Kings at St. Louis Blues, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.
MONDAY
Men's College Basketball
Loyola (Chicago) Bradley, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Minnesota at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Maryland at Ohio State, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Nebraska at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, Big Ten Network 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, FSN Midwest, 6 p.m.
Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
