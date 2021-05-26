TODAY
Prep Baseball
Armstrong-Potomac at Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Urbana, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Westville, 4:30 p.m. (Danville Stadium)
Oakwood at Reed-Custer, 4:30 p.m.
IHSAA Class 2A Delphi Sectional: Seeger or Western Boone vs. Lafayette Central Catholic or Clinton Prairie, 4:45 p.m.
IHSAA Class 2A Delphi Sectional: Fountain Central vs. Delphi, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Armstrong-Potomac at Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Westville, 4:30 p.m. (Zamberletti Park)
IHSAA Class 1A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional Championship: Covington or Fountain Central vs. Riverton Parke or North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
IHSAA Class 2A Delphi Sectional Championship: Seeger vs. Western Boone, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Fountain Central at North Putnam, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Danville at Peoria Richwoods, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Schlarman Academy at Danville, 3 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Danville at Bloomington, 4 p.m.
IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Lafayette Jefferson Regional, 5 p.m.
Collegiate Baseball
Danville Dans at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Baseball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Cissna Park, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Westville, 4:30 p.m. (Gruber Park)
Hoopeston Area at LeRoy, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Danville at Casey-Westfield, 4 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at LeRoy, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Westville, 4:30 p.m. (Zamberletti Park)
Salt Fork at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Unity, 5 p.m.
Collegiate Baseball
Danville Dans at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
College Baseball
Penn State at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Golf
Champions Tour: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, first round, GOLF, noon.
PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Match Play, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee, 11:30 a.m.
Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Auto Racing
North Carolina Education Lottery 200, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
Champions Tour: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, second round, GOLF, noon.
PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Match Play, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 1 p.m.
Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 8:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
