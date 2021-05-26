TODAY

Prep Baseball

Armstrong-Potomac at Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Urbana, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Westville, 4:30 p.m. (Danville Stadium)

Oakwood at Reed-Custer, 4:30 p.m.

IHSAA Class 2A Delphi Sectional: Seeger or Western Boone vs. Lafayette Central Catholic or Clinton Prairie, 4:45 p.m.

IHSAA Class 2A Delphi Sectional: Fountain Central vs. Delphi, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Armstrong-Potomac at Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Westville, 4:30 p.m. (Zamberletti Park)

IHSAA Class 1A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional Championship: Covington or Fountain Central vs. Riverton Parke or North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

IHSAA Class 2A Delphi Sectional Championship: Seeger vs. Western Boone, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Fountain Central at North Putnam, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Danville at Peoria Richwoods, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Schlarman Academy at Danville, 3 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Danville at Bloomington, 4 p.m.

IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Lafayette Jefferson Regional, 5 p.m.

Collegiate Baseball

Danville Dans at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Baseball

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Cissna Park, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Westville, 4:30 p.m. (Gruber Park)

Hoopeston Area at LeRoy, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Danville at Casey-Westfield, 4 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at LeRoy, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Westville, 4:30 p.m. (Zamberletti Park)

Salt Fork at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Unity, 5 p.m.

Collegiate Baseball

Danville Dans at Springfield Sliders, 6:35 p.m.

 

ON THE AIR

TODAY

College Baseball

Penn State at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Golf

Champions Tour: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, first round, GOLF, noon.

PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Match Play, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee, 11:30 a.m.

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Auto Racing

North Carolina Education Lottery 200, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

Champions Tour: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, second round, GOLF, noon.

PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Match Play, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 1 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 8:30 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

