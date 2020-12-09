TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
North Vermillion at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Riverton Parke, 5 p.m.
Twin Lakes at Covington, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Fountain Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Fountain Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Fountain Central at Covington, 5 p.m.
Cloverdale at North Vermillion, 5:30 p.m.
Seeger at Crawfordsville, 5:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Illinois at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Covington at Attica, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at Traders Point Christian, 5 p.m.
Seeger at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: U.S. Women's Open, first round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.
Men's College Basketball
Missouri-Kansas City at Minnesota, Fox Sports 1, 7 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Illinois at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
National Football League
New England Patriots at Los Angeles Rams, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Golf
PGA Tour: QBE Shootout, first round, GOLF, 10 a.m.
LPGA Tour: U.S. Women's Open, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Nebraska at Creighton, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Iowa State at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Rutgers at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Exhibition: Houston Rockets at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.