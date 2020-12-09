TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

North Vermillion at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Riverton Parke, 5 p.m.

Twin Lakes at Covington, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Fountain Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Fountain Central at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Fountain Central at Covington, 5 p.m.

Cloverdale at North Vermillion, 5:30 p.m.

Seeger at Crawfordsville, 5:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Illinois at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Covington at Attica, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at Traders Point Christian, 5 p.m.

Seeger at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

LPGA Tour: U.S. Women's Open, first round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.

Men's College Basketball

Missouri-Kansas City at Minnesota, Fox Sports 1, 7 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Illinois at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

National Football League

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Rams, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Golf

PGA Tour: QBE Shootout, first round, GOLF, 10 a.m.

LPGA Tour: U.S. Women's Open, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Nebraska at Creighton, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Iowa State at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Rutgers at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Exhibition: Houston Rockets at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

