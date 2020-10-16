TODAY

Prep Boys Cross Country

IHSAA West Lafayette Harrison Regional Meet: Covington and Seeger at Tippecanoe Amphitheater, 9:30 a.m.

Prep Girls Cross Country

IHSAA West Lafayette Harrison Regional Meet: Covington, North Vermillion and Seeger at Tippecanoe Amphitheater, 9:30 a.m.

Big 12 Conference Meet: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Peoria, 10 a.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Danville and Urbana at Bloomington, 11 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

IHSAA Class 2A Rossville Sectional: Seeger vs. Lewis Cass or Rossville, 10 a.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Covington Sectional: Attica vs. Traders Point Christian or North Vermillion, 10 a.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Covington Sectional: Bethesda Christian vs. Covington, 12:30 p.m.

IHSAA Class 2A Rossville Sectional Championship: teams TBD, 6 p.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Covington Sectional Championship: teams TBD, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

IHSA Class 2A Sectional: Danville at Pekin

IHSA Class 1A Sectional: Schlarman Academy at Champaign Central

SUNDAY

College Softball

Lincoln Land Community College at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Cross Country

Hoopeston Area at Paris, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Prep Cross Country

Vermilion County Meet: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Kickapoo, 4:30 p.m.

