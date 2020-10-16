TODAY
Prep Boys Cross Country
IHSAA West Lafayette Harrison Regional Meet: Covington and Seeger at Tippecanoe Amphitheater, 9:30 a.m.
Prep Girls Cross Country
IHSAA West Lafayette Harrison Regional Meet: Covington, North Vermillion and Seeger at Tippecanoe Amphitheater, 9:30 a.m.
Big 12 Conference Meet: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Peoria, 10 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Danville and Urbana at Bloomington, 11 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
IHSAA Class 2A Rossville Sectional: Seeger vs. Lewis Cass or Rossville, 10 a.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Covington Sectional: Attica vs. Traders Point Christian or North Vermillion, 10 a.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Covington Sectional: Bethesda Christian vs. Covington, 12:30 p.m.
IHSAA Class 2A Rossville Sectional Championship: teams TBD, 6 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Covington Sectional Championship: teams TBD, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
IHSA Class 2A Sectional: Danville at Pekin
IHSA Class 1A Sectional: Schlarman Academy at Champaign Central
SUNDAY
College Softball
Lincoln Land Community College at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Cross Country
Hoopeston Area at Paris, 4:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Prep Cross Country
Vermilion County Meet: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Kickapoo, 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.