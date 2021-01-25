TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Riverton Parke at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Covington at Southmont, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.

West Lafayette at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Bi-County Meet: Fountain Central and Seeger at Attica, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Bi-County Meet: Fountain Central and Seeger at Attica, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Swimming

Tri-West at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Parke Heritage and Tri-West at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Wabash Valley College, 6 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Wabash Valley College, 4 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Butler at Connecticut, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights, FSN Midwest, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Men's College Basketball

Michigan at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

St. John's at DePaul, FS1, 8 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets, FSN Midwest, 6 p.m.

Chicago Bulls at Memphis Grizzlies, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you