TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Riverton Parke at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Covington at Southmont, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 5 p.m.
West Lafayette at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Bi-County Meet: Fountain Central and Seeger at Attica, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Bi-County Meet: Fountain Central and Seeger at Attica, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Boys Swimming
Tri-West at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Parke Heritage and Tri-West at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Wabash Valley College, 6 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Wabash Valley College, 4 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Butler at Connecticut, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.
St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights, FSN Midwest, 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
Michigan at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Wisconsin at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
St. John's at DePaul, FS1, 8 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets, FSN Midwest, 6 p.m.
Chicago Bulls at Memphis Grizzlies, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
