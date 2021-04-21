TODAY
Prep Softball
Peoria High at Danville, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Mt. Zion at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Attica at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
Greencastle at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Bi-County Invitational: Attica, Fountain Central and Seeger at Covington, 3:30 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, South Vermillion and Westville at North Vermillion Invitational, 4 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Oakwood and Watseka at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Bi-County Invitational: Attica, Fountain Central and Seeger at Covington, 3:30 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, South Vermillion and Westville at North Vermillion Invitational, 4 p.m.
Danville at Urbana, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Oakwood and Watseka at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Chrisman at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Decatur St. Teresa at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Villa Grove, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Milford, 6 p.m.
College Baseball
Lake Land Community College at Danville Area Community College, 5 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Southeast vs. Johnson County, 11 a.m.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Dallas College-Richland vs. Southern Arkansas Tech, 1 p.m.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: South Suburban vs. North Central Missouri, 3 p.m.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Henry Ford vs. Iowa Lakes, 6 p.m.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Garrett vs. Ancilla, 8 p.m.
College Softball
Bryant & Stratton College at Danville Area Community College (doubleheader), 3 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Oakwood, 7 p.m.
Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m.
Westville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 7 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Covington at West Lafayette, 4:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at Frontier, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: St. Clair County vs. Game 13 winner, 9 a.m.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Game 12 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 11 a.m.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Mott vs. Game 15 loser, 1 p.m.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Sandhills vs. Game 16 loser, 3 p.m.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Davidson-Davie vs. Game 16 winner, 6 p.m.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Des Moine Area vs. Game 15 winner, 8 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, first round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Huegel-Air LA Open, second round, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 6:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:55 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, Bally Sports Network, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Football
Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, WHRK-FM 92.9, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, second round, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Huegel-Air LA Open, third round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 1 p.m.
Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.
Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
National Hockey League
Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Network PLUS, 6:55 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
