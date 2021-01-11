TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Covington at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at Attica, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Tri-County, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Lafayette Central Catholic at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Lafayette Central Catholic at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Covington at North Putnam, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Southmont, 5 p.m.
North Montgomery and North Vermillion at Seeger, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Wrestling
Fountain Central at Parke Heritage, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Parke Heritage at Covington, 5 p.m.
Shakamak at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Tri-County at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Fountain Central at Lafayette Jefferson, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Fountain Central at Lafayette Jefferson, 5 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Michigan State at Illinois, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Wisconsin at Michigan, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Butler at St. John's, FS1, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.
Indiana Pacers at Golden State Warriors, FSN Midwest, NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
Northwestern at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
DePaul at Georgetown, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Virginia, ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
St. John's at DePaul, FS2, 6 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Tampa Bay Lightning, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.
St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, NBC Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
