TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Covington at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at Attica, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Tri-County, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Lafayette Central Catholic at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Lafayette Central Catholic at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Covington at North Putnam, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Southmont, 5 p.m.

North Montgomery and North Vermillion at Seeger, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Wrestling

Fountain Central at Parke Heritage, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Parke Heritage at Covington, 5 p.m.

Shakamak at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Tri-County at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Fountain Central at Lafayette Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Fountain Central at Lafayette Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Michigan State at Illinois, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Wisconsin at Michigan, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Butler at St. John's, FS1, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.

Indiana Pacers at Golden State Warriors, FSN Midwest, NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Men's College Basketball

Northwestern at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

DePaul at Georgetown, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia, ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

St. John's at DePaul, FS2, 6 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Tampa Bay Lightning, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m. 

St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, NBC Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

