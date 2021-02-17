TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Armstrong-Potomac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Milford, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Westville at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Danville and Normal West at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.

IHSAA State Series: Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Crawfordsville Sectional preliminaries, 4:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Parkland College, 7 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Danville Area Community College at Parkland College, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

North Vermillion at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Parke Heritage, 5 p.m.

Terre Haute North at Covington, 5 p.m.

Urbana at Danville, 5 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Chrisman at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Milford at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Westville, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Danville at Urbana, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Iowa at Wisconsin, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Rutgers at Michigan, FS1, 8 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Penn State at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Michigan at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame, ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

National Hockey League

San Jose Sharks at St. Louis Blues, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.

Women's Soccer

SheBelievesCup: United States vs. Canada, FS1, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Women's Doubles Final, TENNIS, 11 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

North Vermillion at Fountain Central, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:30 p.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: BrakeBest Brake Pads 159, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN, 6:45 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Carolina Hurricanes, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:55 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

