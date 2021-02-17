TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Armstrong-Potomac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Milford, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Westville at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Danville and Normal West at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.
IHSAA State Series: Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Crawfordsville Sectional preliminaries, 4:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Parkland College, 7 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Danville Area Community College at Parkland College, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
North Vermillion at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Parke Heritage, 5 p.m.
Terre Haute North at Covington, 5 p.m.
Urbana at Danville, 5 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Chrisman at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Milford at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Westville, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Danville at Urbana, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Iowa at Wisconsin, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Rutgers at Michigan, FS1, 8 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Penn State at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
Michigan at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Syracuse at Notre Dame, ACC Network, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
National Hockey League
San Jose Sharks at St. Louis Blues, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.
Women's Soccer
SheBelievesCup: United States vs. Canada, FS1, 6 p.m.
Tennis
Women's Doubles Final, TENNIS, 11 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
North Vermillion at Fountain Central, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:30 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: BrakeBest Brake Pads 159, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN, 6:45 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Carolina Hurricanes, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:55 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.