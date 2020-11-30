TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Delphi at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Fountain Central at Benton Central, 5 p.m.
Lafayette McCutcheon at Seeger, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion and Southmont at North Putnam, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Fountain Central at Benton Central, 5 p.m.
Lafayette McCutcheon at Seeger, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion and Southmont at North Putnam, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Southmont at Covington, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Maui Invitational: Indiana vs. Texas, ESPN, 12:30 p.m.
Oakland at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.
Wisconsin-Green Bay at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.
Townson at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Michigan State vs. Duke, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
South Dakota at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
VCU at Penn State, Fox Sports 1, 4 p.m.
Ball State at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Baylor vs. Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN, 9 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, GOLF, 3 p.m.
National Football League
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, NBC, 2:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
