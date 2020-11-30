TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Delphi at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Fountain Central at Benton Central, 5 p.m.

Lafayette McCutcheon at Seeger, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion and Southmont at North Putnam, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Fountain Central at Benton Central, 5 p.m.

Lafayette McCutcheon at Seeger, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion and Southmont at North Putnam, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Southmont at Covington, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Maui Invitational: Indiana vs. Texas, ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

Oakland at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Townson at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Michigan State vs. Duke, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

South Dakota at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Men's College Basketball

VCU at Penn State, Fox Sports 1, 4 p.m.

Ball State at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Baylor vs. Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN, 9 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, GOLF, 3 p.m.

National Football League

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

