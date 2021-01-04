TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Western Boone at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Covington at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.

North Vermillion at South Newton, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Clinton Central at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Seeger at Delphi, 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Clinton Prairie at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Covington at Attica, 5 p.m.

Indiana Deaf at Fountain Central, 5:30 p.m.

Riverton Parke at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Lafayette Central Catholic and North Vermillion at Attica, 5 p.m.

Terre Haute North at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Lafayette Central Catholic and North Vermillion at Attica, 5 p.m.

Terre Haute North at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Fountain Central at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Faith Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Ohio State at Illinois, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Villanova at DePaul, FS1, 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Rutgers at Michigan State, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

College Football

Heisman Trophy Presentation, ESPN, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Portland Trail Blazers, NBC Sports Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Men's College Basketball

Penn State at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Butler, FS1, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Northwestern at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers, FSN Midwest, 6 p.m.

Chicago Bulls at Sacramento Kings, NBC Sports Chicago, 8:55 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

