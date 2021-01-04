TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Western Boone at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Covington at North Montgomery, 5 p.m.
North Vermillion at South Newton, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Clinton Central at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Seeger at Delphi, 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Clinton Prairie at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Covington at Attica, 5 p.m.
Indiana Deaf at Fountain Central, 5:30 p.m.
Riverton Parke at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Lafayette Central Catholic and North Vermillion at Attica, 5 p.m.
Terre Haute North at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Lafayette Central Catholic and North Vermillion at Attica, 5 p.m.
Terre Haute North at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Fountain Central at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Faith Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Ohio State at Illinois, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Villanova at DePaul, FS1, 6 p.m.
Nebraska at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Rutgers at Michigan State, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
College Football
Heisman Trophy Presentation, ESPN, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Portland Trail Blazers, NBC Sports Chicago, 9:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
Penn State at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Butler, FS1, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Michigan, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Northwestern at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers, FSN Midwest, 6 p.m.
Chicago Bulls at Sacramento Kings, NBC Sports Chicago, 8:55 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
