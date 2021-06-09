TODAY

Prep Boys Golf

IHSAA State Series: Covington and Seeger at Washington Regional, 7:30 a.m. (Country Oaks Golf Club)

Prep Boys Tennis

Schlarman Academy at IHSA Class 1A State Tournament

Prep Boys Track

IHSA Class 3A State Series: Alton, Belleville East, Belleville West, Champaign Centennial, Chatham Glenwood, Collinsville, Danville, Edwardsville, Granite City, Normal Community, Normal West, O'Fallon, Pekin, Springfield and Washington at Bloomington Sectional, 2 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

IHSA Class 1A State Finals: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area, Salt Fork and Westville at O'Brien Stadium in Charleston, noon

Prep Wrestling

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Collegiate Baseball

Danville Dans at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Baseball

IHSA Class 1A sectional championship: Milford at Mt. Pulaski, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Schlarman Academy at IHSA Class 1A State Tournament

Prep Girls Tennis

IHSAA Doubles State Championship: Covington at Indianapolis North Central, 2:30 p.m.

Collegiate Baseball

Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

PGA Tour: Palmetto Championship at Congaree, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Mediheal Championship, first round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Women's Soccer

International Friendly: United States vs. Portugal, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

French Open, Women's semifinals, TENNIS, 8 a.m.

FRIDAY

Golf

Champions Tour: American Family Insurance Championship, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: Palmetto Championship at Congaree, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Mediheal Championship, second round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, Marquee, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Soccer

International Friendly: United States vs. Costa Rica, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Tennis

French Open, Men's Semifinals, TENNIS, 7:45 a.m.

French Open, Men's Semifinals, NBC Sports Network, 10 a.m.

French Open, Men's Semifinals, NBC, 11 a.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

