TODAY
Prep Boys Golf
IHSAA State Series: Covington and Seeger at Washington Regional, 7:30 a.m. (Country Oaks Golf Club)
Prep Boys Tennis
Schlarman Academy at IHSA Class 1A State Tournament
Prep Boys Track
IHSA Class 3A State Series: Alton, Belleville East, Belleville West, Champaign Centennial, Chatham Glenwood, Collinsville, Danville, Edwardsville, Granite City, Normal Community, Normal West, O'Fallon, Pekin, Springfield and Washington at Bloomington Sectional, 2 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
IHSA Class 1A State Finals: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area, Salt Fork and Westville at O'Brien Stadium in Charleston, noon
Prep Wrestling
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Collegiate Baseball
Danville Dans at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Baseball
IHSA Class 1A sectional championship: Milford at Mt. Pulaski, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Schlarman Academy at IHSA Class 1A State Tournament
Prep Girls Tennis
IHSAA Doubles State Championship: Covington at Indianapolis North Central, 2:30 p.m.
Collegiate Baseball
Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
PGA Tour: Palmetto Championship at Congaree, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Mediheal Championship, first round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Women's Soccer
International Friendly: United States vs. Portugal, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, Women's semifinals, TENNIS, 8 a.m.
FRIDAY
Golf
Champions Tour: American Family Insurance Championship, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: Palmetto Championship at Congaree, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Mediheal Championship, second round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, Marquee, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Soccer
International Friendly: United States vs. Costa Rica, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, Men's Semifinals, TENNIS, 7:45 a.m.
French Open, Men's Semifinals, NBC Sports Network, 10 a.m.
French Open, Men's Semifinals, NBC, 11 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
