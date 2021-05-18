TODAY

Prep Baseball

Attica at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

North Vermillion at Covington, 4 p.m.

Bethesda Christian at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.

Champaign Judah Christian at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.

LeRoy at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Attica at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

North Vermillion at Covington, 4 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 4:30 p.m.

Casey-Westfield at Westville, 4:30 p.m. (Zamberletti Park)

Fisher at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)

Prep Girls Soccer

Danville at Peoria Manual, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Danville, Iroquois West and Oakwood at Salt Fork, 4 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Danville, Iroquois West and Oakwood at Salt Fork, 4 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

IHSAA State Series: Attica, Carroll, Covington, Delphi, Fountain Central, Frontier, North Vermillion, North White, Seeger, Tri-County and Twin Lakes at Benton Central Sectional, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac and Effingham at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Men's College Golf

NJCAA Division II National Championship at Swan Lake GC in Plymouth, Ind., 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Baseball

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Westville, 4:30 p.m. (Gruber Park)

Salt Fork at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Mahomet-Seymour, 5 p.m.

Prep Softball

Covington at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Westville, 4:30 p.m. (Zamberletti Park)

Salt Fork at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional: Covington vs. Seeger, 4 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Rantoul and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Charleston, 6 p.m.

College Baseball

NJCAA Region 24 Tournament in Normal: Danville Area Community College vs. Illinois Central Community College, 10 a.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

NBA Play-In Tournament: Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets, TNT, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago, noon

Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest PLUS, 6:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

West Division First Round, Game 2: St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, Bally Sports Midwest, CNBC, 9:30 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

