TODAY
Prep Baseball
Attica at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
North Vermillion at Covington, 4 p.m.
Bethesda Christian at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.
Champaign Judah Christian at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.
LeRoy at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Attica at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
North Vermillion at Covington, 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 4:30 p.m.
Casey-Westfield at Westville, 4:30 p.m. (Zamberletti Park)
Fisher at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)
Prep Girls Soccer
Danville at Peoria Manual, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Danville, Iroquois West and Oakwood at Salt Fork, 4 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Danville, Iroquois West and Oakwood at Salt Fork, 4 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
IHSAA State Series: Attica, Carroll, Covington, Delphi, Fountain Central, Frontier, North Vermillion, North White, Seeger, Tri-County and Twin Lakes at Benton Central Sectional, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac and Effingham at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Men's College Golf
NJCAA Division II National Championship at Swan Lake GC in Plymouth, Ind., 10 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Baseball
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Westville, 4:30 p.m. (Gruber Park)
Salt Fork at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Mahomet-Seymour, 5 p.m.
Prep Softball
Covington at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Westville, 4:30 p.m. (Zamberletti Park)
Salt Fork at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional: Covington vs. Seeger, 4 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Rantoul and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Charleston, 6 p.m.
College Baseball
NJCAA Region 24 Tournament in Normal: Danville Area Community College vs. Illinois Central Community College, 10 a.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
NBA Play-In Tournament: Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets, TNT, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, NBC Sports Chicago, noon
Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest PLUS, 6:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
West Division First Round, Game 2: St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, Bally Sports Midwest, CNBC, 9:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
