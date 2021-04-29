TODAY
Prep Baseball
Attica at North Vermillion (doubleheader), 8 a.m.
Covington at Crawfordsville, 10 a.m.
Oakwood at Leroy, 10 a.m.
Hoopeston Area at Herscher, 11 a.m.
Prep Softball
Attica at North Vermillion (doubleheader), 8 a.m.
Covington at Crawfordsville, 10 a.m.
Hoopeston Area at Champaign Central, 10 a.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Danville vs. Peoria Richwoods at Champaign Centennial, noon
Danville at Champaign Centennial, 2 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Bi-County Tournament: Attica, Covington and Fountain Central at Seeger, 9 a.m.
Prep Boys Track
Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Covington Invitational, 8 a.m.
Danville and Salt Fork at Rantoul Invitational, 11 a.m.
Prep Girls Track
Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Covington Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep Wrestling
Rantoul and Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Hoopeston Area, 9 a.m.
College Baseball
Heartland Community College at Danville Area Community College (doubleheader), 1 p.m.
College Softball
John Wood Community College at Danville Area Community College (doubleheader), 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
College Baseball
Danville Area Community College at Heartland Community College (doubleheader), 1 p.m.
Men's College Golf
NJCAA Regional 24 Qualifier: Danville Area Community College at Panther Creek CC, 10 a.m.
College Softball
Danville Area Community College at Lincoln Land Community College (doubleheader), 1 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Baseball
Covington at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Traders Point Christian at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Casey-Westfield, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Covington at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Traders Point Christian at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Chrisman at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Covington at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)
Seeger at Tri-County, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
South Vermillion at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Crawfordsville and North Vermillion at Benton Central, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Danville at Champaign Central, 4 p.m.
Crawfordsville and North Vermillion at Benton Central, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Mattoon, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
Indy Car: Genesys 300 qualifying, NBC Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Indy Car: Genesys 300, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Wise Power 200, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Valspar Championship, third round, GOLF, Noon
PGA Tour: Valspar Championship, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Insperity Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Horse Racing
Kentucky Derby Prep, NBC Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Kentucky Derby, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee, 3 p.m.
Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, FS1, 3 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest PLUS, 5:30 p.m.
National Football League
NFL Draft, Rounds 4-7, ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, 11 a.m.
National Hockey League
Florida Panthers at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.
St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Portuguese Grand Prix, ESPN, 8:55 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Buschy McBusch 400, FS1, 2 p.m.
Indy Car: Xpel 375, NBC Sports Network, 4 p.m.
College Softball
Illinois at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Valspar Championship, final round, GOLF, Noon
PGA Tour: Valspar Championship, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Insperity Championship, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee, noon
St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, noon
Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, FS1, 3 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 6:30 p.m.
New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Philadelphia 76ers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
