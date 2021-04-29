TODAY

Prep Baseball

Attica at North Vermillion (doubleheader), 8 a.m.

Covington at Crawfordsville, 10 a.m.

Oakwood at Leroy, 10 a.m.

Hoopeston Area at Herscher, 11 a.m.

Prep Softball

Attica at North Vermillion (doubleheader), 8 a.m.

Covington at Crawfordsville, 10 a.m.

Hoopeston Area at Champaign Central, 10 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Danville vs. Peoria Richwoods at Champaign Centennial, noon

Danville at Champaign Centennial, 2 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Bi-County Tournament: Attica, Covington and Fountain Central at Seeger, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Track

Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Covington Invitational, 8 a.m.

Danville and Salt Fork at Rantoul Invitational, 11 a.m.

Prep Girls Track

Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Covington Invitational, 8 a.m.

Prep Wrestling

Rantoul and Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Hoopeston Area, 9 a.m.

College Baseball

Heartland Community College at Danville Area Community College (doubleheader), 1 p.m.

College Softball

John Wood Community College at Danville Area Community College (doubleheader), 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

College Baseball

Danville Area Community College at Heartland Community College (doubleheader), 1 p.m.

Men's College Golf

NJCAA Regional 24 Qualifier: Danville Area Community College at Panther Creek CC, 10 a.m.

College Softball

Danville Area Community College at Lincoln Land Community College (doubleheader), 1 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Baseball

Covington at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Traders Point Christian at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Casey-Westfield, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Covington at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Traders Point Christian at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Chrisman at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Covington at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)

Seeger at Tri-County, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

South Vermillion at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Crawfordsville and North Vermillion at Benton Central, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Danville at Champaign Central, 4 p.m.

Crawfordsville and North Vermillion at Benton Central, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Mattoon, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

Indy Car: Genesys 300 qualifying, NBC Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Indy Car: Genesys 300, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Wise Power 200, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Valspar Championship, third round, GOLF, Noon

PGA Tour: Valspar Championship, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Insperity Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby Prep, NBC Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Kentucky Derby, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee, 3 p.m.

Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, FS1, 3 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest PLUS, 5:30 p.m.

National Football League

NFL Draft, Rounds 4-7, ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, 11 a.m.

National Hockey League

Florida Panthers at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Portuguese Grand Prix, ESPN, 8:55 a.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Buschy McBusch 400, FS1, 2 p.m.

Indy Car: Xpel 375, NBC Sports Network, 4 p.m.

College Softball

Illinois at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Valspar Championship, final round, GOLF, Noon

PGA Tour: Valspar Championship, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Insperity Championship, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee, noon

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, noon

Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, FS1, 3 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 6:30 p.m.

New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Philadelphia 76ers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

