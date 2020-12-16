TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
South Vermillion at Seeger, 5:30 p.m.
Eminence at North Vermillion, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Attica at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Benton Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Attica and Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Benton Central, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Faith Christian at North Vermillion, 6:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at Attica, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
Covington at North Newton, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Attica, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Crawfordsville at Seeger, 5 p.m.
North Montgomery at Covington, 5 p.m.
Western Boone at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Southmont at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
North Vermillion and Seeger at Attica Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
North Vermillion and Seeger at Attica Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Wrestling
Fountain Central at Covington Duals, 9 a.m.
Parke Heritage and South Newton at Seeger, 9 a.m.
Women's College Basketball
Michigan at Illinois, 11 a.m.
College Football
Illinois at Penn State, 4:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Women's College Basketball
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, ACC Network, 5 p.m.
Northwestern at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship, first round, GOLF, noon
National Football League
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
College Football
Conference USA Championship: UAB at Marshall, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
MAC Championship: Ball State vs. Buffalo, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
Pac-12 Championship: Oregon at Southern Cal, FOX, 7 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship, second round, GOLF, noon
National Football League
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
