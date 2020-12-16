TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

South Vermillion at Seeger, 5:30 p.m.

Eminence at North Vermillion, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Attica at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Benton Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Attica and Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Benton Central, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Faith Christian at North Vermillion, 6:30 p.m.

Fountain Central at Attica, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

Covington at North Newton, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Attica, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Crawfordsville at Seeger, 5 p.m.

North Montgomery at Covington, 5 p.m.

Western Boone at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Southmont at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

North Vermillion and Seeger at Attica Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

North Vermillion and Seeger at Attica Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Wrestling

Fountain Central at Covington Duals, 9 a.m.

Parke Heritage and South Newton at Seeger, 9 a.m.

Women's College Basketball

Michigan at Illinois, 11 a.m.

College Football

Illinois at Penn State, 4:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Women's College Basketball

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Northwestern at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship, first round, GOLF, noon

National Football League

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

College Football

Conference USA Championship: UAB at Marshall, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

MAC Championship: Ball State vs. Buffalo, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Championship: Oregon at Southern Cal, FOX, 7 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship, second round, GOLF, noon

National Football League

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

