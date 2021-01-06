TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Clinton Prairie at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Indiana Deaf at Fountain Central, 5:30 p.m.
Riverton Parke at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Lafayette Central Catholic and North Vermillion at Attica, 5 p.m.
Terre Haute North at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Lafayette Central Catholic and North Vermillion at Attica, 5 p.m.
Terre Haute North at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Fountain Central at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Faith Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Ohio State at Illinois, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Riverton Parke at Covington, 5 p.m.
Seeger at Southmont, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Iowa at Maryland, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Wisconsin, FS1, 6 p.m.
UNLV at Colorado State, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Illinois at Northwestern, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Maryland at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.
Purdue at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Notre Dame at Boston College, ACC Network, 7 p.m.
College Football
College Football Awards, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, first round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
Riverton Parke at Covington, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Purdue at Michigan State, FS1, 6 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, second round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Lakers, NBC Sports Chicago, 8:55 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.