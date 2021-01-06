TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Clinton Prairie at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Indiana Deaf at Fountain Central, 5:30 p.m.

Riverton Parke at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Lafayette Central Catholic and North Vermillion at Attica, 5 p.m.

Terre Haute North at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Lafayette Central Catholic and North Vermillion at Attica, 5 p.m.

Terre Haute North at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Fountain Central at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Faith Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Ohio State at Illinois, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Riverton Parke at Covington, 5 p.m.

Seeger at Southmont, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Iowa at Maryland, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Wisconsin, FS1, 6 p.m.

UNLV at Colorado State, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Illinois at Northwestern, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Maryland at Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Purdue at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Notre Dame at Boston College, ACC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football

College Football Awards, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, first round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

Riverton Parke at Covington, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Purdue at Michigan State, FS1, 6 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions, second round, GOLF, 5 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Lakers, NBC Sports Chicago, 8:55 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

