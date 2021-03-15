TODAY
Prep Boys Soccer
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Bloomington, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Chrisman at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Milford, 6 p.m.
Normal Community at Danville, 6 p.m.
Oakwood at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Westville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
College Softball
Kaskaskia Community College at Danville Area Community College (doubleheader), 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
College Baseball
Danville Area Community College at Franklin College, doubleheader, 3 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Armstrong-Potomac at Milford, 6 p.m.
Westville at Chrisman, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
National Basketball Association
Oklahoma City Thunder at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, MLB Network, 3 p.m.
Exhibition: San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs, MLB Network, Marquee, 8 p.m.
National Basketball Association
San Antonio Spurs at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
