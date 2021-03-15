TODAY

Prep Boys Soccer

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Bloomington, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Chrisman at Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Milford, 6 p.m.

Normal Community at Danville, 6 p.m.

Oakwood at Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Westville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

College Softball

Kaskaskia Community College at Danville Area Community College (doubleheader), 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

College Baseball

Danville Area Community College at Franklin College, doubleheader, 3 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Armstrong-Potomac at Milford, 6 p.m.

Westville at Chrisman, 6 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

National Basketball Association

Oklahoma City Thunder at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

Exhibition: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Exhibition: San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs, MLB Network, Marquee, 8 p.m.

National Basketball Association

San Antonio Spurs at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you