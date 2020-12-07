TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Crawfordsville at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Swimming
Seeger and South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Swimming
Seeger and South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Illinois at Duke, 8:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Purdue at Miami, ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Boston College at Minnesota, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
North Carolina at Iowa, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
Ohio State at Notre Dame, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
Penn State at Virginia Tech, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Illinois at Duke, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Rutgers, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
National Football League
Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
Maryland at Clemson, ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Louisville at Wisconsin, ESPN, 6:15 p.m.
North Carolina State at Michigan, ESPN2, 6:15 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Nebraska, ESPNU, 6:15 p.m.
Michigan State at Virginia, ESPN, 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Northwestner, ESPNU, 8:15 p.m.
Indiana at Florida State, ESPN2, 8:15 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Michigan State at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
