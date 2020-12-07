TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Parke Heritage at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Crawfordsville at Fountain Central, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Swimming

Seeger and South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Swimming

Seeger and South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Illinois at Duke, 8:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men's College Basketball

Purdue at Miami, ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Boston College at Minnesota, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Iowa, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Notre Dame, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Penn State at Virginia Tech, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Illinois at Duke, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Rutgers, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

National Football League

Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Men's College Basketball

Maryland at Clemson, ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Louisville at Wisconsin, ESPN, 6:15 p.m.

North Carolina State at Michigan, ESPN2, 6:15 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Nebraska, ESPNU, 6:15 p.m.

Michigan State at Virginia, ESPN, 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Northwestner, ESPNU, 8:15 p.m.

Indiana at Florida State, ESPN2, 8:15 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Michigan State at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you