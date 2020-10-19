TODAY

Prep Cross Country

Vermilion County Meet: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Kickapoo, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

THURSDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

World Series, Game 1: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

World Series, Game 2 : Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX ,7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Golf

LPGA Tour: LPGA Drive On Championship, first round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: ZOZO Championship, first round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

National Football League

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

