TODAY
Prep Cross Country
Vermilion County Meet: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Kickapoo, 4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
THURSDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
World Series, Game 1: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Major League Baseball
World Series, Game 2 : Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX ,7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: LPGA Drive On Championship, first round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: ZOZO Championship, first round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
National Football League
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, FOX, NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.