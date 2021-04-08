TODAY

Prep Football

Westville at Hoopeston Area, 1 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Benton Central at Seeger, 10 a.m.

Fountain Central at Crawfordsville, 10 a.m.

North Putnam at Covington (doubleheader), 10 a.m.

Banks of the Wabash Tournament, consolation, at North Vermillion: teams TBD, 11 a.m.

Banks of the Wabash Tournament, championship, at North Vermillion: teams TBD, 1:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Fountain Central at Clinton Central Invitational, noon

Prep Boys Soccer

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Schlarman Academy, 10 a.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Blue Ridge, 1 p.m.

Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 2 p.m.

Prep Softball

Covington at Lafayette McCutcheon (doubleheader), 9 a.m.

Lafayette Central Catholic at Fountain Central (doubleheader), 10 a.m.

Banks of the Wabash Tournament, consolation, at North Vermillion: teams TBD, 11 a.m.

Banks of the Wabash Tournament, championship, at North Vermillion: teams TBD, 1:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Covington at Hamilton Heights Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Seeger at Logansport Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Track

Seeger at Terre Haute North Patriot Challenge, 9 a.m.

Prep Girls Track

Seeger at Terre Haute North Patriot Challenge, 9 a.m.

Prep Volleyball

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area, 10 a.m.

Cissna Park at Chrisman, 10 a.m.

College Basketball

NJCAA Central District B Tournament Championship at Trenton, Mo.: Danville Area Community College vs. TBD

Women's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Carl Sandburg Charger Invitational, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY

College Baseball

John Wood Community College at Danville Area Community College (doubleheader), noon

College Softball

Danville Area Community College at John Wood Community College (doubleheader), 1 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Baseball

Seeger at Southmont, 4 p.m.

South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Seeger at North Montgomery, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Urbana University High at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.

Clifton Central at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Danville First Baptist at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Seeger at Benton Central, 3:45 p.m.

South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Tri-County (Ind.) at Covington, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Covington at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

Parke Heritage at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Chrisman at Milford, 6 p.m.

Watseka at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Westville at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Illinois Central Community College (Lick Creek GC), 10 a.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

College Softball

Indiana at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

The Masters, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee, 5:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Columbus Blue Jackets, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:55 p.m.

Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Women's Soccer

International Friendly: United States vs. Sweden, FOX, noon

SUNDAY

Golf

The Masters, final round, CBS, 1 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee, noon

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Minnesota Timberwolves, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee, 6:30 p.m.

Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Memphis Grizzlies, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7:55 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Columbus Blue Jackets, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:55 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

