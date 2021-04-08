TODAY
Prep Football
Westville at Hoopeston Area, 1 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Benton Central at Seeger, 10 a.m.
Fountain Central at Crawfordsville, 10 a.m.
North Putnam at Covington (doubleheader), 10 a.m.
Banks of the Wabash Tournament, consolation, at North Vermillion: teams TBD, 11 a.m.
Banks of the Wabash Tournament, championship, at North Vermillion: teams TBD, 1:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Fountain Central at Clinton Central Invitational, noon
Prep Boys Soccer
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Schlarman Academy, 10 a.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Blue Ridge, 1 p.m.
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 2 p.m.
Prep Softball
Covington at Lafayette McCutcheon (doubleheader), 9 a.m.
Lafayette Central Catholic at Fountain Central (doubleheader), 10 a.m.
Banks of the Wabash Tournament, consolation, at North Vermillion: teams TBD, 11 a.m.
Banks of the Wabash Tournament, championship, at North Vermillion: teams TBD, 1:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Covington at Hamilton Heights Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Seeger at Logansport Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Boys Track
Seeger at Terre Haute North Patriot Challenge, 9 a.m.
Prep Girls Track
Seeger at Terre Haute North Patriot Challenge, 9 a.m.
Prep Volleyball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area, 10 a.m.
Cissna Park at Chrisman, 10 a.m.
College Basketball
NJCAA Central District B Tournament Championship at Trenton, Mo.: Danville Area Community College vs. TBD
Women's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Carl Sandburg Charger Invitational, 10 a.m.
SUNDAY
College Baseball
John Wood Community College at Danville Area Community College (doubleheader), noon
College Softball
Danville Area Community College at John Wood Community College (doubleheader), 1 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Baseball
Seeger at Southmont, 4 p.m.
South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Seeger at North Montgomery, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Urbana University High at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.
Clifton Central at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Danville First Baptist at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Seeger at Benton Central, 3:45 p.m.
South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Tri-County (Ind.) at Covington, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Covington at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
Parke Heritage at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Chrisman at Milford, 6 p.m.
Watseka at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Westville at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Men's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Illinois Central Community College (Lick Creek GC), 10 a.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
College Softball
Indiana at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
Indiana at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Golf
The Masters, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee, 5:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Columbus Blue Jackets, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:55 p.m.
Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Women's Soccer
International Friendly: United States vs. Sweden, FOX, noon
SUNDAY
Golf
The Masters, final round, CBS, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee, noon
Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Minnesota Timberwolves, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee, 6:30 p.m.
Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Memphis Grizzlies, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7:55 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Columbus Blue Jackets, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:55 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
