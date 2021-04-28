TODAY
Prep Baseball
Covington at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
North Vermillion at Dugger Union, 4 p.m.
Seeger at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Bloomington at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Champaign Central at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Covington at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
North Vermillion at Dugger Union, 4 p.m.
Seeger at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.
Tri-County at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Attica and Parke Heritage at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Urbana at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Danville at Normal West, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Benton Central at Covington, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Bloomington, Champaign Centennial and Normal Community at Danville, 3:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at Crawfordsville Athenian Relays, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Champaign Centennial and Normal Community at Danville, 3:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at Crawfordsville Athenian Relays, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood/Salt Fork at Monticello, 5:30 p.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden and Warrensburg-Latham at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
College Softball
Oakton Community College at Danville Area Community College (doubleheader), 3 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Baseball
Hoopeston Area at Manteno, 4:30 p.m.
Lebanon at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
North Putnam at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.
Rantoul at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Salt Fork at Monticello Sages Invitational, 4 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
PGA Tour: Valspar Championship, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, Noon
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves, Marquee, 6 p.m.
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 6:55 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Brooklyn Nets at Indiana Pacers, NBA TV, 6 p.m.
National Football League
NFL Draft, first round, ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Florida Panthers at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Network, 7 p.m.
St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Golf
Champions Tour: Insperity Championship, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: Valspar Championship, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Horse Racing
Kentucky Oaks Day, NBC Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee, 6 p.m.
Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7:55 p.m.
National Football League
NFL Draft, Rounds 2-3, ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
