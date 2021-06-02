TODAY
Prep Softball
IHSA Class 2A Regional A Semifinal: Tri-Valley at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Regional D Semifinal: Georgetown-Ridge Farm at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Regional D Semifinal: Westville at Unity, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Regional A Semifinal: Salt Fork at Fisher, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Regional B Semifinal: Armstrong-Potomac at Arcola, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
IHSA Class 3A State Series: Alton, Belleville East, Belleville West, Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Chatham Glenwood, Collinsville, Danville, Edwardsville, Granite City, Normal Community, Normal West, Pekin and Springfield at O'Fallon Sectional, 1 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac and Kankakee at Clifton Central, 5 p.m.
Champaign Central and Robinson at Oakwood/Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Hoopeston Area and Monticello at Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Collegiate Baseball
Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Baseball
IHSA Class 3A Regional C Semifinal: Danville at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Regional A Semifinal: Westville at Oakwood, 11 a.m.
IHSA Class 2A Regional B Semifinal: Hoopeston Area at Paris, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Regional B Semifinal: Tuscola at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Regional C Semifinal: Cissna Park at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Regional D Semifinal: Salt Fork at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
IHSA Class 2A Regional A Championship: Tri-Valley or Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Bloomington Central Catholic or TBD, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Regional C Championship: Monticello or Maroa-Forsyth vs. Tuscola or Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Regional D Championship: Westville or Unity vs. St. Joseph-Ogden or TBD, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Regional A Championship: Salt Fork or Fisher vs. Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Regional B Championship: Okaw Valley or Villa Grove vs. Armstrong-Potomac or Arcola, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
IHSA Class 2A Lincoln Sectional Quarterfinal: Danville at Mahomet-Seymour, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
IHSA Class 1A State Series: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Schlarman Academy at Danville Sectional
Collegiate Baseball
Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 6:05 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
PGA Tour: The Memorial, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: U.S. Women's Open, first round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants, Marquee, 8:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, Day 5, TENNIS, 4 a.m.
FRIDAY
Golf
Champions Tour: Principal Charity Classic, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Memorial, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: U.S. Women's Open, second round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants, Marquee, 8:30 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, Day 6, TENNIS, 4 a.m.
