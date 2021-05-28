TODAY
Prep Baseball
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (doubleheader), 10 a.m.
Hoopeston Area at Decatur St. Teresa (doubleheader), 10 a.m.
Oakwood at Unity, 10 a.m.
Tri-Valley at Salt Fork, 11 a.m.
Prep Softball
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (doubleheader), 10 a.m.
Hoopeston Area at Decatur St. Teresa, 10 a.m.
Salt Fork at Milford, 10 a.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Covington at Lafayette Jefferson Classic, noon
Collegiate Baseball
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Collegiate Baseball
Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Baseball
IHSAA Class 2A Delphi Sectional: Seeger vs. Lafayette Central Catholic, 10 a.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Riverton Parke Sectional: Faith Christian vs. North Vermillion, 10 a.m.
Westville at Salt Fork, 10 a.m.
IHSAA Class 2A Delphi Sectional: Fountain Central vs. Delphi, noon
IHSAA Class 1A Riverton Parke Sectional: Covington vs. Riverton Parke, noon
Armstrong-Potomac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (doubleheader) 1 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Milford (doubleheader) 4:30 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Riverton Parke Sectional Championship: teams TBD, 5 p.m.
IHSAA Class 2A Delphi Sectional Championship: Seeger or Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Fountain Central or Delphi, 6 p.m.
Prep Softball
Oakwood at Salt Fork, 10 a.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (doubleheader), 1 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Milford (doubleheader), 4:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300, FS1, Noon
Golf
PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, third round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Champions Tour: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, third round, NBC, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, third round, CBS, 4:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Match Play, GOLF, 4:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 1 p.m.
Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 9 p.m.
National Women's Soccer League
Houston Dash vs. Chicago Red Stars, CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Indy 500, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Coca-Cola 600, FOX, 5 p.m.
College Baseball
Minnesota at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, final round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, final round, CBS, 1:30 p.m.
Champions Tour: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, final round, NBC, 3 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Match Play, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 1 p.m.
Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.
Soccer
International Friendly: United States vs. Switzerland, ESPN, 1 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, Day 1, TENNIS, 4 a.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, NBC Sports Chicago, 5 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, Day 2, TENNIS, 4 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
