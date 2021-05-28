TODAY

Prep Baseball

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (doubleheader), 10 a.m.

Hoopeston Area at Decatur St. Teresa (doubleheader), 10 a.m.

Oakwood at Unity, 10 a.m.

Tri-Valley at Salt Fork, 11 a.m.

Prep Softball

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (doubleheader), 10 a.m.

Hoopeston Area at Decatur St. Teresa, 10 a.m.

Salt Fork at Milford, 10 a.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Covington at Lafayette Jefferson Classic, noon

Collegiate Baseball

Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Collegiate Baseball

Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Baseball

IHSAA Class 2A Delphi Sectional: Seeger vs. Lafayette Central Catholic, 10 a.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Riverton Parke Sectional: Faith Christian vs. North Vermillion, 10 a.m.

Westville at Salt Fork, 10 a.m.

IHSAA Class 2A Delphi Sectional: Fountain Central vs. Delphi, noon

IHSAA Class 1A Riverton Parke Sectional: Covington vs. Riverton Parke, noon

Armstrong-Potomac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (doubleheader) 1 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Milford (doubleheader) 4:30 p.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Riverton Parke Sectional Championship: teams TBD, 5 p.m.

IHSAA Class 2A Delphi Sectional Championship: Seeger or Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Fountain Central or Delphi, 6 p.m.

Prep Softball

Oakwood at Salt Fork, 10 a.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (doubleheader), 1 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Milford (doubleheader), 4:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300, FS1, Noon

Golf

PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, third round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Champions Tour: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, third round, NBC, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, third round, CBS, 4:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Match Play, GOLF, 4:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 1 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 9 p.m.

National Women's Soccer League

Houston Dash vs. Chicago Red Stars, CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Indy 500, NBC, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Series: Coca-Cola 600, FOX, 5 p.m.

College Baseball

Minnesota at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, final round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, final round, CBS, 1:30 p.m.

Champions Tour: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, final round, NBC, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Match Play, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 1 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.

Soccer

International Friendly: United States vs. Switzerland, ESPN, 1 p.m.

Tennis

French Open, Day 1, TENNIS, 4 a.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, Marquee, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, NBC Sports Chicago, 5 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Tennis

French Open, Day 2, TENNIS, 4 a.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

