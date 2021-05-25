TODAY

Prep Baseball

Casey-Westfield at Westville, 4:30 p.m. (Gruber Park)

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Paris, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Urbana at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Paris, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

IHSAA Class 2A Delphi Sectional: Seeger vs. Clinton Prairie, 5 p.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional: Attica vs. North Vermillion, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Fountain Central and Parke Heritage at Attica, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills GC)

Covington at South Vermillion, 3:45 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Danville at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Vermilion Valley Conference Meet: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area, Milford, Oakwood, Schlarman Academy and Westville at Salt Fork, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Vermilion Valley Conference Meet: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area, Milford, Oakwood, Schlarman Academy and Westville at Salt Fork, 4 p.m.

IHSAA State Series: North Vermillion, Seeger (?) at Lafayette Jefferson Regional, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Danville and Shelbyville at Mahomet-Seymour, 4 p.m.

Urbana at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Baseball

Armstrong-Potomac at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

IHSAA Class 2A Delphi Sectional: Seeger vs. Western Boone, 4:45 p.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Riverton Parke Sectional: Covington vs. Attica, 5 p.m.

Prep Softball

IHSAA Class 1A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional: Covington vs. Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Champaign Central, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional: Riverton Parke or Faith Christian vs. Attica or North Vermillion, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Big 12 Conference Championships: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame and Urbana at Peoria Richwoods, 3 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Danville and Peoria Manual at Peoria Richwoods, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee, 5:30 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox, WDAN-AM 1490, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Golf

LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Match Play, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox, WDAN-AM 1490, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee, 5:30 p.m.

National Women's Soccer League

Kansas City vs. Chicago Red Stars, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

