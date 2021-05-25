TODAY
Prep Baseball
Casey-Westfield at Westville, 4:30 p.m. (Gruber Park)
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Paris, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Urbana at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Paris, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.
IHSAA Class 2A Delphi Sectional: Seeger vs. Clinton Prairie, 5 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional: Attica vs. North Vermillion, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Fountain Central and Parke Heritage at Attica, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills GC)
Covington at South Vermillion, 3:45 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Danville at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Vermilion Valley Conference Meet: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area, Milford, Oakwood, Schlarman Academy and Westville at Salt Fork, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Vermilion Valley Conference Meet: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area, Milford, Oakwood, Schlarman Academy and Westville at Salt Fork, 4 p.m.
IHSAA State Series: North Vermillion, Seeger (?) at Lafayette Jefferson Regional, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Danville and Shelbyville at Mahomet-Seymour, 4 p.m.
Urbana at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Baseball
Armstrong-Potomac at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
IHSAA Class 2A Delphi Sectional: Seeger vs. Western Boone, 4:45 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Riverton Parke Sectional: Covington vs. Attica, 5 p.m.
Prep Softball
IHSAA Class 1A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional: Covington vs. Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Champaign Central, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional: Riverton Parke or Faith Christian vs. Attica or North Vermillion, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Big 12 Conference Championships: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame and Urbana at Peoria Richwoods, 3 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Danville and Peoria Manual at Peoria Richwoods, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee, 5:30 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox, WDAN-AM 1490, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Match Play, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox, WDAN-AM 1490, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee, 5:30 p.m.
National Women's Soccer League
Kansas City vs. Chicago Red Stars, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.